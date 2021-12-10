The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at 1204 Avenue of Mid America an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Brandon Honn, Effingham.
• At 12:36 a.m. Dec. 9 at the intersection of Fayette and Fayette Frontage a semi driven by Anthony J. Smith-Alivas, 25, Las Vegas, NV, struck and damaged a traffic light standard co-owned by Illinois Department of Transportation and the City of Effingham.
• Jonathan S. Ohlman, 50, Effingham, was cited Dec. 9 for domestic battery.
