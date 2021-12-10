The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Lee A. Horath, 52, Montrose, Dec. 9 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while license revoked. Horath posted $425 and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Nicholas R. Griffith, 24, Effingham, Dec. 9 on a charge of criminal trespass. Griffith posted $150 and was released.
