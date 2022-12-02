Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Griffin Keech, 48, Altamont, Nov. 25 on an Effingham County warrant attachment for contempt. Keech posted $200 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Vernon J. Hatton, 42, Effingham, Nov. 29 on Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Hatton posted $175 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested John W. Ward, 31, Newton, Nov. 29 on charge of retail theft. Ward was released on $5,000 recognizance bond.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Luis Fernando Guerra, 26, Montrose, Nov. 29 on charge of criminal damage to property. Guerra was released on $5,000 recognizance bond.
- Altamont police arrested James A. Inman, 40, Altamont, Nov. 29 on charge of violation of bail bonds and harassment through electronic communication. Inman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Thomas D. Stewart Jr., 37, Altamont, Nov. 30 on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stewart Jr. posted $510 and was released.
- Effingham Count deputies arrested James Robey, 30, Effingham, Nov. 30 on two Jasper County warrants for failure to appear. Robey posted $150 on one warrant and was given notice to appear on the other.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jenilee Arnold, 39, Alton, Nov. 30 on charges of possession of adult-use of cannabis by a driver. Arnold was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Katie Sebring, 38, Flora, Nov. 30 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft, Williamson County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft and Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft. Sebring was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested John DeWolf, 62, Mariposa, California, Nov. 30 on charge of possession of cannabis by a driver, unlawful use of medical cannabis in passenger area, possession of controlled substance, possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, possession with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of cannabis and cannabis trafficking. DeWolf was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Tyler Stewart, 36, Flora, Nov. 30 on Fayette County warrant for contempt. Stewart was transported to Fayette County.
- Effingham city police arrested Kristina Perkins, 31, Flora, Nov. 30 on use of account number or code with intent to defraud. Perkins was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Dylan White, 29, Effingham, Nov. 30 on charges of aggravated battery and criminal trespass to vehicle. White was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Andrew Dahlsad, 29, Mt. Vernon, on an Effingham County petition to revoke. Dahlsad was jailed at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joseph D. Edwards Hanna, 38, Stewardson, on an Effingham County mittimus to jail.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Skylor Rohr, 22, Mattoon, on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on a contempt charge. Rohr was jailed at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Eric D. LOrton, 23, Mode, on a DUI charge. Lorton posted bond and was released.
