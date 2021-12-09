November 24, 2021 – December 3, 2021
On 11/30/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03769 was recorded from Dane W. Mills to Nicole S. Mills FKA Nicole Wowaka for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-07-204-012; Subdivision: OAKLAWN B: 4 L: 8 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 11/30/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03770 was recorded from Jimmy D. Dennis, and Hilda J. Dennis to Jason Dennis for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-07-221-009; Subdivision: ANTHONY & W W THORNTON SHELBYVILLE B: 3 L: 1 OL: P:, and ANTHONY & W W THORNTON SHELBYVILLE B: 3 L: 2 OL: P:. $10,000.00.
On 11/30/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03775 was recorded from Aaron S. Barringer, and Kelly O. Barringer to Nicolette Worker for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-08-207-007; Subdivision: TOWER HILL B: 14 L: 10 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 14 L: 11 OL: P:, and TOWER HILL B: 14 L: 12 OL: P:. $84,500.00.
On 11/30/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03777 was recorded from Kenneth Randall Shuff, Brett Mitchell Shuff, and Staci Suzette Rodman to Phyllis J. Shuff for property located at SEC: 26 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 12/01/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03786 was recorded from Jared Bridges, and Shannon M. Bridges to Maria Anne Kapper for property located at Parcel: 2013-20-00-300-043; SEC: 20 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $157,500.00.
On 12/02/2021 a DEED F WARRANTY 2021R03796 was recorded from Rosanna M. Mclain, to David R. Wharton for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-17-306-007; Subdivision: AMBROSE GILLILANDS 2ND ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 4 OL: P:, AMBROSE GILLILANDS 2ND ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 5 OL: P:, and AMBROSE GILLILANDS 2ND ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 6 OL: P:. $50,000.00.
On 12/02/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03798 was recorded from David T. Burton, and Jennifer J. Burton to Adam D. Burton for property located at Parcel: 1614-34-16-411-017; Subdivision: LOUISA VAN RHEEDEN ADD STRASBURG B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:. $164,000.00.
On 12/03/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03809 was recorded from from Robert Behl to John P. Behl (Trustee), Candace A. Behl (Trustee) of the John P. Behl Trust for property located at Parcel: 0221-16-00-100-015; SEC: 16 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NW, and SEC: 16 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $0.00.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.