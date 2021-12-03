The Effingham County Jail recorded the following bookings for this week:
• Effingham County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shannon H. Boton, 34, of Effingham, Dec. 2 on a failed to appear warrant for a DUI in Clay County. Boton was released after posting $375 bond.
• ECSD arrested Arthur B. Elvine, 42, of Chicago, Dec. 2 on an overnight hold from Cook County. Elvine is currently being held at Effingham County Jail.
• The Effingham Police Department arrested Nick W. Rose, 45, of Effingham, Dec. 2 on a failure to appear warrant from Effingham for DUI and alcohol. Rose was given a notice to appear in court on that charge.
• ECSD arrested Leeann L. Seeley, 50, of Montrose, Dec. 2 on a failure to appear warrant from Effingham County for possession of less than five grams of meth. Seeley was given a notice to appear in court on that charge.
• ECSD arrested Matthew D. Jackson, 27, of St. Elmo, Dec. 2 on meth possession charges. Jackson is currently being held at Effingham County Jail.
• ECSD arrested Corey W. Dasenbrock, 44, of Effingham, Dec. 2 on contempt of court charges stemming from a failed drug test. Dasenbrock is currently being held at Effingham County Jail.
