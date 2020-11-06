The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 12:58 p.m. Nov. 4 at the intersection of W. Grove and S. Maple, a vehicle driven by Robert A. Reardon, 17, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Katelyn E. Koontz, 17, Effingham. There were no injuries and no citations.
- Trent A. Wilson, 51, Effingham was cited on Nov. 4 for driving with a suspended license, improper use of registration, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
