Effingham County Jail reported that the Effingham Police Department arrested Eduardo Monejo Dominguez, 24, Newton, on Nov. 5 on charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane use, and driving without a valid driver’s license. Dominguez posted $300 bail and was released.
11-6-20 Effingham County Jail
