November 18, 2022 – November 25, 2022
On 11/18/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R03045 was recorded from Joyce Clements Wilson (Deceased), and Stuart Dean Wilson (Executor) to Stuart Dean Wilson for property located at Parcel: 2205-30-00-300-002, and 2205-30-00-400-005; Tract: SEC: 30 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 30 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW, and SEC: 30 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW SE. $0.00.
On 11/18/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R03047 was recorded from Douglas Duane Uphoff to Douglas Duane Uphoff (Trustee) of the Douglas Duane Uphoff Living Trust for property located at Parcel: 1404-27-00-400-001; Tract: SEC: 27 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 11/18/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R03048 was recorded from Douglas Duane Uphoff to Douglas Duane Uphoff (Trustee) of the Douglas Duane Uphoff Living Trust for property located at Parcel: 1208-16-00-300-003, 1208-17-00-400-013, and 1208-21-00-100-004; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 17 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE SE, and SEC: 21 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 11/18/2022 a QUIIT CLAIM DEED 2022R03050 was recorded from Peggy Lou Gorden to Phillip Kent Gorden for property located at Parcel: 1001-32-06-103-003; Subdivision: EAST SIDE ADD MOWEAQUA B: L: 17 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 11/18/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R03051 was recorded from Thomas M. Jackson, and Darelyn G. Jackson to Thomas M. Jackson (Trustee) of the Thomas M. Jackson Trust, an Darelyn G. Jackson (Trustee) of the Darelyn G. Jackson Trust for property located at Parcel: 1526-01-00-300-002, 1526-01-00-400-003, 1526-02-00-100-003, 1526-02-00-200-008, and 1526-12-00-400-004; Tract: SEC: 1 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 1 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE SE, SEC: 1 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW SE, SEC: 12 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE SE, SEC: 2 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 2 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 2 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW NW, and SEC: 2 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 11/18/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R03052 was recorded from Steven G. Shewmaker to Steven G. Shewmaker (Trustee) of the Trust No. 061653 AKA SG Shewmaker Trust No. 061653 for property located at Parcel: 1001-19-00-200-008, and 1001-19-00-200-012; Tract: SEC: 19 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 19 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 19 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
On 11/21/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03058 was recorded from Thomas P. Orr (Trustee) of the Lowell P. Orr Jr. Trust to Rusty Car Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2121-35-00-100-001; Tract: SEC: 35 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 11/21/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R03061 was recorded from Cherry Ann Day, John Mark Bumgardner, Roger Steve Bumgardner, and Sue Marie James to John Mark Bumgardner for property located at Parcel: 0417-35-00-300-004, and 1122-13-00-400-003; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 9 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NW SE, SEC: 13 TWP: 9 RNG: 13 GOVTLOT: NE SE, and SEC: 35 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 11/21/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03066 was recorded from Steven K. Orr (Trustee) of the Lowell P. Orr Jr. Family Trust to Rusty Car Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2121-33-00-100-003; Tract: SEC: 33 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 11/21/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03077 was recorded from Patrick D. Gillespie, and Deborah A. Gillespie to Jackie Joergens, and Stuart Joergens for property located at Parcel: 0918-01-00-400-019; Tract: SEC: 1 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $390,000.00.
On 11/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03079 was recorded from Joshua M. Cutler to Alexis K. Sinnard for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-12-207-006; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 9TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 2 L: 5 OL: P:, and PRESCOTTS 9TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 2 L: 6 OL: P:. $27,000.00.
On 11/22/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R03082 was recorded from Gary L. Getz to Gary L. Getz (Trustee) of the Gary L. Getz Trust for property located at Parcel: 1122-18-00-100-007; Tract: SEC: 18 TWP: 9 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 11/22/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R03085 was recorded from Dennis Chandler to Lindsey Chandler for property located at Parcel: 0417-35-00-400-002; Tract: SEC: 35 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE SE. $0.00.
On 11/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03089 was recorded from Tamara Jo Culler to Stacey Barker, and Stacy Musson for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-14-302-008; Subdivision: HURLBUTTS SUB OF L 4-5 CORYDON WEEDS B: 3 L: 6 OL: P:, and HURLBUTTS SUB OF L 4-5 CORYDON WEEDS B: 3 L: 7 OL: P:. $80,000.00.
On 11/23/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03091 was recorded from Steven K. Orr (Trustee) of the Lowell P. Orr Jr. Family Trust to Rusty Car Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2121-35-00-100-001; Tract: SEC: 35 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 11/23/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R03092 was recorded from Glenda Gail Miller, and Richard Dale Miller to Nathan Erick Wayne Miller for property located at Parcel: 0524-01-00-400-003, and 0524-12-00-200-001; Tract: SEC: 1 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SE, and SEC: 12 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 11/23/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R03093 was recorded from Glenda Gail Miller, and Richard Dale Miller to Heidi Renee Lynne Miller for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-15-411-001; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 41 L: 5 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 41 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 11/23/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03094 was recorded from Loretta Jean Jordan (Trustee) of the Lyle H. Jordan Trust, and the Loretta Jean Jordan Trust to Glen E. Jordan (Trustee), and Susie K. Jordan (Trustee) of the Glen Jordan Trust, and the Susie K. Jordan Trust for property located at Parcel: 1906-14-00-400-005; Tract: SEC: 14 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $89,100.00.
On 11/23/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03095 was recorded from Loretta Jean Jordan (Trustee) of the Lyle H. Jordan Trust, and the Loretta Jean Jordan Trust to M. Kathleen Williams, and Patrick D. Williams for property located at Parcel: 1906-14-00-100-006; Tract: SEC: 14 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW NW. $65,000.00.
On 11/23/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03096 was recorded from Joan Boyd Camfield (Trustee) of the Rrm Trust, AKA Ronnie R. Mathias Trust to Matthew Florey, and Ashley Florey for property located at Parcel: 0417-35-00-200-001; Tract: SEC: 26 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE, and SEC: 35 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE. $200,000.00.
On 11/23/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03106 was recorded from Scott J. McCollam (Trustee), and Dawn L. Hoene (Trustee) of the Reta R. McCollam Living Trust to Nicholas L. Quick, and Alicia M. Quick for property located at Parcel: 2013-06-18-301-006; Subdivision: OAK DALE ESTATES B: L: 6 OL: P:. $235,000.00.
