November 19, 2021 – November 26, 2021
On 11/19/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03635 was recorded from Ernesto N. Fabi (Trustee), and Emma T. Fabi (Trustee) of the ENF Trust and the ETF Trust to Ernesto N. Fabi (Trustee), and Emma T. Fabi (Trustee) of the ENF Trust for property located at Parcel: 0417-28-00-100-001, 1707-31-00-400-006, 2311-17-00-100-004, and 2311-17-00-300-005; SEC: 17 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 17 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NW, SEC: 28 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE NW, and SEC: 31 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $0.00.
On 11/22/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03664 was recorded from Zachary D. Fry, and Elizabeth M. Fry to Caleb Hoskins, and Nicole Erwin Hoskins for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-11-204-002; Subdivision: S RYDER SUB BLK 25 TOWER HILL B: L: 13 OL: P:, S RYDER SUB BLK 25 TOWER HILL B: L: 14 OL: P:, S RYDER SUB BLK 25 TOWER HILL B: L: 15 OL: P:, S RYDER SUB BLK 25 TOWER HILL B: L: 16 OL: P:, and S RYDER SUB BLK 25 TOWER HILL B: L: 17 OL: P:. $42,000.00.
On 11/22/2021 a DEED IN TRUST 2021R03689 was recorded from Patricia Maderak to Patricia E. Maderak (Trustee) of the Patricia E. Maderak Trust for property located at Parcel: 1208-28-00-400-015; SEC: 28 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW SE. $0.00.
On 11/22/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03690 was recorded from Kleiner Farms Inc. to Ryan S. Scott, and Stephan M. Scott for property located at Parcel: 1122-15-00-300-001, SEC: 15 TWP: 9 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT:. $513,117.00.
Om 11/22/2021 a DEEDOF WARRANTY 2021R03698 was recorded from Linda Louise Chamberlain Kessman, Bradley Eugene Chamberlain, Dennis Ray Chamberlain, Brenda Ann Chamberlain Brooker, NKA Brenda Ann Chamberlain Larson, Ronald Dean Chamberlain, Sandra Maris Chamberlain Huss, and Matthew Todd Chamberlain to Dennis Ray Chamberlain for property located at Parcel: 1122-10-00-200-001; SEC: 10 TWP: 9 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE. $219,500.00.
On 11/22/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03717 was recorded from Stephen R. Castleman to Kelly J. Garrett, and Quentin E. Garrett for property located at Parcel: 0819-32-00-400-012; SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $25,000.00.
On 11/22/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03718 was recorded from Kelly J. Garrett, and Quentin E. Garrett to Dawn Hardy for property located at Parcel: 0819-32-00-400-012; SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $40,000.00.
On 11/23/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03735 was recorded from Alan Lutz, Cory Lutz, and Curtis Lutz to Troy Uphoff for property located at Parcel: 1304-03-00-200-001; SEC: 3 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $900,000.00.
On 11/24/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03741 was recorded from Dedra S. Weil to Amanda C. Sprague for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-14-301-004; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 2 L: OL: P:. $138,000.00.
On 11/24/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03743 was recorded from Tina M. Johnson to Tabitha L. Duncan for property located at Parcel: 1812-11-04-401-042; Subdivision: MUELHAUSEN B: L: 4 OL: P:. $165,000.00.
On 11/24/2021 an EXECUTOR DEED 2021R03746 was recorded from Shona Patton, and Kenneth Hinton (Deceased) to Tina Johnson for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-11-201-001; Subdivision: RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 4 L: 1 OL: P:, and RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 4 L: 2 OL: P:. $32,200.00.
