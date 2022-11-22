November 11, 2022 – November 18, 2022
On 11/14/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02931 was recorded from Nancy A. Orr (Trustee) of the Lowell P. Orr Jr. Family Trust to Rusty Car Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2121-35-00-100-001; Tract: SEC: 35 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 11/14/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02935 was recorded from Judy K. Norman to Walter William Norman for property located at Subdivision: RUSSELL COOK SUB PT OF SCHNIEPPS SUB B: L: 2 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 11/14/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02940 was recorded from Sherry L. Hoene to Brian A. Hoene for property located at Tract: SEC: 9 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 11/14/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02941 was recorded from Richland Baptist Church at Strasburg NKA Strasburg Baptist Church to Baptist Foundation of Illinois for property located at Parcel: 1614-34-16-404-004; Subdivision: A F VAN RHEEDEN STRASBURG B: 2 L: 18 OL: P:, A F VAN RHEEDEN STRASBURG B: 2 L: 19 OL: P:, and A F VAN RHEEDEN STRASBURG B: 2 L: 20 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 11/14/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R02942 was recorded from Rosalie K. Tucker (Trustee) of the Dennis and Rosalie Tucker Trust to Joshua Benjamin Nelson (Trustee), and Annette Marie Nelson (Trustee) of the Joshua B. and Annette M Nelson Trust for property located at Parcel: 0524-18-00-200-002; Tract: SEC: 18 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $470,000.00.
On 11/14/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02944 was recorded from George A. Menard to Roy E. Yantis (Trustee), and Catherine L. Yantis (Trustee) of the Roy E. Yantis Trust for property located at Parcel: 2205-34-00-300-004; Tract: SEC: 34 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $100,000.00.
On 11/14/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02946 was recorded from Kylene L. Davis Milligan AKA Kylene L. Davis to Andrew Ernie Sparks for property located at Parcel: 1707-15-17-309-006; Subdivision: MIDDLESWORTHS 2ND ADD B: 2 L: 1 OL: P:, and MIDDLESWORTHS 2ND ADD B: 2 L: 2 OL: P:. $45,500.00.
On 11/14/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R02951 was recorded from Scott J. McCollam (Trustee), and Dawn L. Hoene (Trustee) of the Reta R. McCollam Living Trust to Randy K. Biehler, and Marilyn S. Biehler for property located at Parcel: 2013-06-18-301-006; Subdivision: OAK DALE ESTATES B: L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 11/14/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02952 was recorded from Kenneth E. Spracklen, and Carol J. Spracklen to Valerie M. Siverly for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-16-406-002; Subdivision: A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 5 L: 8 OL: P:. $8,000.00.
On 11/15/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02954 was recorded from Daniel Lester to Matthew A. Kraft for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-17-306-010; Subdivision: AMBROSE GILLILANDS 2ND ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:, and AMBROSE GILLILANDS 2ND ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 2 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 11/15/2022 An ADMINISTRATOR DEED 2022R02958 was recorded from Jason Garner, and Richard W. Garner (Deceased) to Ronald E. Cummings, and Suzanne M. Cummings for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-07-204-005; Subdivision: PONTING & OTHERS B: 1 L: 4 OL: P:, and PONTING & OTHERS B: 1 L: 5 OL: P:. $27,500.00.
On 11/15/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02959 was recorded from Nancy A. Orr (Trustee) of the Lowell P. Orr Jr. Family Trust to Rusty Car Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2121-33-00-100-003; Tract: SEC: 33 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 11/17/2022 a DEED 2022R02968 was recorded from Shelby County as (Trustee), and Amy J. Peters to Douglas J. Peters for property located at Parcel: 1208-32-00-200-022; Tract: SEC: 32 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
On 11/17/2022 a DEED 2022R02971 was recorded from Shelby County as (Trustee) to Diana L. Hammond for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-12-204-001; Subdivision: TOWER HILL B: 31 L: 11 OL: P:, and TOWER HILL B: 31 L: 12 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 11/17/2022 a DEED 2022R02972 was recorded from Shelby County as (Trustee) to Fountain Investments Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-08-203-001; Subdivision: JACOB CUTLER ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 9 L: 5 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 11/17/2022 a DEED 2022R02973 was recorded from Shelby County as (Trustee) to Betty Horton Lewis, and Steven Courtright for property located at Parcel: 1208-28-02-201-019; Subdivision: COON CREEK ESTATES B: L: 23 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 11/17/2022 a DEED 2022R02974 was recorded from Shelby County as (Trustee) to Tower Hill Township for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-07-209-009, and 2311-22-07-209-015; Subdivision: TOWER HILL B: 10 L: 10 OL: P:, and TOWER HILL B: 10 L: 11 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 11/17/2022 a DEED 2022R02975 was recorded from Shelby County as (Trustee) to Fountain Investments Llc. for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-18-306-008, Subdivision: HERRICK B: 6 L: 5 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 11/17/2022 a DEED 2022R02976 was recorded from Shelby County as (Trustee) to Pitman Realty Llc. Parcel: 2409-36-18-306-002; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 39 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 11/17/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03029 was recorded from Joan Camfield-Boyd (Trustee) of Rrm Trust, and the Ronnie R. Mathias Trust to Travis W. Elliott, Sharle Elliott, Dale Corley, and Jennifer Corley for property located at Parcel: 0417-35-00-200-001 ; Tract: SEC: 35 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: . $760,000.00.
On 11/17/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03032 was recorded from Brian Halbrook, and Curtis Morrison to American Way Storage Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2311-15-00-300-009 ; Tract: SEC: 15 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $110,000.00.
On 11/17/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03036 was recorded from Anna Joy Daugherty AKA Joy Daugherty to David Lee Daugherty (Trustee) of the Anna Joy Daugherty Trust for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-08-201-001; Subdivision: TURNEY & GRAYBILLS B: 2 L: 12 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 11/18/2022 An EXECUTOR DEED 2022R03045 was recorded from Joyce Clements Wilson (Deceased), and Stuart Dean Wilson (Executor to Stuart Dean Wilson for property located at Parcel: 2205-30-00-300-002, and 2205-30-00-400-005; Tract: SEC: 30 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 30 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW, and SEC: 30 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW SE. $0.00.
On 11/18/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R03047 was recorded from Douglas Duane Uphoff to Douglas Duane Uphoff (Trustee) of the Douglas Duane Uphoff Living Trust for property located at Parcel: 1404-27-00-400-001, Tract: SEC: 27 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 11/18/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R03048 was recorded from Douglas Duane Uphoff to Douglas Duane Uphoff (Trustee) of the Douglas Duane Uphoff Living Trust for property located at Parcel: 1208-16-00-300-003, 1208-17-00-400-013, and 1208-21-00-100-004; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 17 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE SE, and SEC: 21 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 11/18/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R03050 was recorded from Peggy Lou Gorden to Phillip Kent Gorden for property located at Parcel; 1001-32-06-103-003; Subdivision: EAST SIDE ADD MOWEAQUA B: L: 17 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 11/1/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R03051 was recorded from Thomas M. Jackson, and Darelyn G. Jackson to Thomas M. Jackson (Trustee) of the Thomas M. Jackson Trust, and Darelyn G. Jackson (Trustee) of the Darelyn G. Jackson Trust for property located at Parcel: 1526-01-00-300-002, 1526-01-00-400-003, 1526-02-00-100-003, 1526-02-00-200-008, and 1526-12-00-400-004; Tract: SEC: 1 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 1 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE SE, SEC: 1 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW SE, SEC: 12 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE SE, SEC: 2 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 2 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 2 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW NW, and SEC: 2 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 11/18/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022RO3O52 was recorded from Steven G. Shewmaker to Steven G. Shewmaker (Trustee) of Trust No. 061653 Aka SG Shewmaker Trust No. 061653 for property located at Parcel: 1001-19-00-200-008, and 1001-19-00-200-012; Tract: SEC: 19 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 19 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 19 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
