November 12, 2021 – November 19, 2021
On 11/12/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03556 was recorded from Joyce Knodle (Trustee), and Kenneth Kuhn (Trustee) of the Abby Kuhn Minor Trust to Abby Kuhn for property located at Parcel: 1116-28-00-300-011; SEC: 28 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $0.00.
On 11/12/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03558 was recorded from Paul Geisler, Megan D. Wooters, and Doris Geisler (Deceased) to Devin T. Tabbert for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-12-203-010; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 36 L: OL: P:. $82,000.00.
On 11/15/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03572 was recorded from Denise M. Walk to Bradley J. Cothers for property located at Parcel: 0417-32-00-100-001; SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $1,000.00.
On 11/15/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03579 was recorded from Melvin Stodden and Sara Stodden to Lance E. Stodden for property located at Parcel: 2127-15-00-400-015; SEC: 15 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SE. $0.00.
On 11/15/2021 a DEED OF WARRRANTY 2021R03581 was recorded from Alex W. Crawford, and Ericka A. Crawford to Tyron S. Sims, and Tiffany N. Sims for property located at Parcel: 2311-33-00-200-011; SEC: 33 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE, and SEC: 33 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $277,200.00.
On 11/15/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03587 was recorded from Ilene Wehrle AKA Dorothy Ileene Wehrle, and Hestin Scott Wehrle to Gabriel W. Thomas for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-17-302-010; Subdivision: FOWLER & HUDSONS ADD COWDEN B: 5 L: 5 OL: P:. $50,000.00.
On 11/15/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03587 was recorded from Jeremy M. Koniecxny to Ricky E. Riley for property located at Parcel: 0319-07-00-400-004; SEC: 7 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $92,000.00.
On 11/16/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03603 was recorded from Russell L. Hazelwonder, and Candi J. Hazelwonder to Hayden Rental Properties LLC. for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-11-203-002; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 6TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 9 L: 6 OL: P:. $83,000.00.
On 11/18/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03615 was recorded from Cordes Properties LLC. to Kiley L. Wood for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-14-301-008; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 2 L: OL: P:. $12,000.00.
On 11/18/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03619 was recorded from Charles R. Lecrone, and Carolyn S. Lecrone to Tadd A. Davis, and Char L. Davis for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-15-406-008; Subdivision: JOHN EVEY ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 5 L: 1 OL: P:, JOHN EVEY ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 5 L: 10 OL: P:, JOHN EVEY ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 5 L: 2 OL: P:, JOHN EVEY ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 5 L: 3 OL: P, JOHN EVEY ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 5 L: 8 OL: P:, and JOHN EVEY ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 5 L: 9 OL: P:. $148,000.00.
On 11/19/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03635 was recorded from Ernesto N. Fabi (Trustee), Emma T. Fabi (Trustee), of the ENF Trust, and the ETF Trust to Ernesto N. Fabi (Trustee), and Emma T. Fabi (Trustee) of the ENF Trust for property located at Parcel: 0417-28-00-100-001, 1707-31-00-400-006, 2311-17-00-100-004, and 2311-17-00-300-005l; SEC: 17 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 17 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NW, SEC: 28 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE NW, and SEC: 31 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $0.00.
