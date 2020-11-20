The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County deputies arrested Cory D. Parr, 20, Mason, Nov. 19 on a charge of domestic battery. Parr was released on a notice to appear in court.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Jordan J. Kollman, 23, Effingham, Nov. 19 on a charge of battery. Kollman was in jail at last check.
• Effingham City Police arrested Andrew M. Wilkins, 19, Watson, Nov. 19 on charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended and expired registration. Wilkins was given a notice to appear in court.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Amber N. Meyer, 33, Kinmundy, Nov. 20 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of meth. Meyer posted $575 and was released.
