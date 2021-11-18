November 5, 2021 – November 12, 2021
On 11/05/2021 a CORPORATION DEED 2021R03471 was recorded from Dewitt Savings Bank to Edward J. Elam for property located at Parcel: 1001-30-16-408-003; Subdivision: MOWEAQUA B: 9 L: 13 OL: P:, and MOWEAQUA B: 9 L: 14 OL: P:. $24,000.00.
On 11/05/2021 a EXECUTOR DEED 2021R03472 was recorded from Merinda J. Passmore FKA Merinda J. Wells, and Donald Vaughn (Deceased) to Brian P. Vaughn for property located at Parcel: 0524-05-00-200-006; SEC: 5 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 11/05/2021 a DEED IN TRUST 2021R03473 was recorded from Robert W. Winings to Robert W. Winings of the Robert W. Winings Trust; SEC: 15 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NW. $0.00.
On 11/05/2021 a DEED IN TRUST 2021R03474 was recorded from Robert W. Winings to Robert W. Winings (Trustee) of the Robert W. Winings Trust for property located at Parcel: 2205-18-00-200-001; SEC: 18 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 18 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
On 11/05/2021 a SPECIAL WARRANTY DEED 2021R03480 was recorded from Olympus Farms LLC. to Oberbeck Grain Co. for property located at Parcel: 1404-26-00-300-002; SEC: 26 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW. $888,000.00.
On 11/08/2021 a WARRANTY DEED 2021R03483 was recorded from Christopher D. Nees, and Janet M. Nees to Patrick Pozdoll for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-11-203-007; Subdivision: RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 5 L: 8 OL: P:, and RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 5 L: 9 OL: P:. $85,500.00.
On 11/08/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03488 was recorded from John A. Merrifield, and Roberta M. Merrifield to Bradley J. Cothern for property located at Parcel: 0417-32-00-300-001; SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $129,500.00.
On 11/08/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03494 was recorded from Joseph R. Irish, and Bonnie E. Irish to Christopher D. Nees, and Janet M. Nees for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-18-308-003, and 2013-07-18-308-010; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 21 L: 1 OL: P:, and CRANE & STEVENSON B: 21 L: 2 OL: P:.$157,000.00.
On 11/08/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03505 was recorded from Dennis L. Wirth (Trustee), Kenna G. Wirth (Trustee) of the Dennis Wirth and Kenna G. Wirth to Adrienne L. Bushue, and Cody L. Bushue for property located at Parcel: 1614-36-00-200-005; SEC: 36 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE. $8,633.00.
On 11/08/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03506 was recorded from Donna Lee Schultz, Ruth E. Kohnert, Glenda R. Burgh, Kimberly K. Webb, and Kevin Knop to Adrienne L. Bushue, and Cody L. Bushue for property located at Parcel: 1614-36-00-200-005; SEC: 36 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE. $43,167.00.
On 11/08/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03508 was recorded from Delbert E. Soltwedel, and Beverly A. Soltwedel to Delbert E. Soltwedel (Trustee) of the Delbert E. Soltwedel Trust, and Beverly A. Soltwedel (Trustee) of the Beverly A. Soltwedel Trust for property located at Parcel: 1526-03-00-400-005, 1526-03-00-400-006, 1526-03-00-400-007, and 1526-11-00-100-001. $0.00.
On 11/08/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03510 was recorded from Chester M. Burgess, and Betty J. Burgess to Chester M. Burgess (Trustee) of the Chester M. Burgess Trust, and Betty J. Burgess (Trustee) of the Betty J. Burgess Trust for property located at Parcel: 1526-10-00-400-002, 1526-16-00-200-001, and 2121-32-00-400-005; SEC: 10 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW SE, SEC: 16 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE, and SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $0.00.
On 11/08/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03512 was recorded from Michael J. Hille to Katie L. Miller for property located at Parcel: 2127-14-12-201-005; Subdivision: HOFFMANS B: 5 L: 2 OL: P:. $105,000.00.
On 11/09/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03516 was recorded from Sara A. Primmer, Melissa Lenz FKA Melissa Primmer to John Matthew Lash for property located at Parcel: 1404-08-00-200-002; SEC: 8 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $580,000.00.
On 11/09/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03521 was recorded from John R. Brix, and Sandra M. Brix to Dale E. Brix, and Marilyn I. Brix for property located at SEC: 15 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 11/10/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03523 was recorded from Tadd A. Davis, and Char L. Davis to Justin Michael Bowers, and Lindsay M. Bowers for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-15-412-001; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 1ST ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 7 L: 6 OL: P:. $112,000.00.
On 11/10/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03526 was recorded from Trevor M. Spain, and Amy E. Spain to Aaron Rohdemann, and Stacey Rohdemann for property located at Parcel: 2013-20-00-300-017; SEC: 20 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW. $335,000.00.
On 11/10/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03530 was recorded from Orville L. Kirkendoll, and Rita E. Kirkendoll to Orville Leroy Kirkendoll (Trustee), and Rita Eileen Kirkendoll (Trustee) of the Kirkendoll Family Trust for property located at Parcel: 0723-15-00-100-005; SEC: 15 TWP: 9 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 11/10/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03532 was recorded from Robert Francis Jansen to Ask Ventures for property located at Parcel: 2127-14-08-203-002; Subdivision: HOFFMANS SUB B: 3 L: 7 OL: P:. $100,000.00.
On 11/10/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03539 was recorded from Shelby County State Bank Trustee, and Trust No. 729 to Troy A. Uphoff for property located at Parcel: 2205-34-00-300-005; SEC: 34 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $313,797.00.
On 11/10/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03542 was recorded from Joe Voyles, and Brenda Voyles AKA Brenda K. Voyles to Matthew L. Foster for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-16-401-002, 2311-22-16-405-001, and 2311-22-16-405-002; Subdivision: A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 3 L: 7 OL: P:, A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 3 L: 8 OL: P:, A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 3 L: 9 OL: P:, A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 4 L: 1 OL: P:, A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 4 L: 10 OL: P:, A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 4 L: 11 OL: P:, A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 4 L: 12 OL: P:, A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 4 L: 2 OL: P:, A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 4 L: 3 OL: P:, A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 4 L: 4 OL: P:, A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 4 L: 5 OL: P:, A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 4 L: 6 OL: P:, A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 4 L: 7 OL: P:, A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 4 L: 8 OL: P:, and A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 4 L: 9 OL: P:. $145,000.00.
On 11/10/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03544 was recorded from Carl D. Hart to Joe Voyles, and Brenda K. Voyles for property located at Parcel: 1208-34-00-300-003; SEC: 34 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $156,000.00.
On 11/10/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03545 was recorded from Carol Baumgarten, James Bales, Richard Bales, and Imogene Rentfro to Cora J. Antrim, and Clint Antrim for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-10-101-013; Subdivision: HURLBUT & CO 2ND ADD STEWARDSON B: 4 L: 4 OL: P:. $40,000.00.
On 11/12/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03556 was recorded from Joyce Knodle (Trustee), and Kenneth Kuhn (Trustee) of the Abby Minor Kuhn Trust to Abby Kuhn for property located at Parcel: 1116-28-00-300-011; SEC: 28 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $0.00.
On 11/12/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03558 was recorded from Paul Geisler, Megan D. Wooters, and Doris Geisler (Deceased) to Devin T. Tabbert for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-12-203-010; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 36 L: OL: P:. $82,000.00.
