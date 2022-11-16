November 4, 2022 – November 11, 2022
On 11/04/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02892 was recorded from Lance Woods to Jameson Smith for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-17-304-002; Subdivision: MOWEAQUA B: 18 L: 6 OL: P:, and MOWEAQUA B: 18 L: 7 OL: P:. $105,000.00.
On 11/04/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02895 was recorded from Cole A. Garriott, and Meghan K. Blakey NKA Meghan K. Garriott to John Wilson, and Gloria Wilson for property located at Parcel: 1302-23-00-300-007; Tract: SEC: 23 TWP: 14 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT:. $185,000.00.
On 11/04/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02897 was recorded from Anna F. Williams to William Hawker fir property located at Parcel: 2311-23-05-102-009; Subdivision: WM E MCCORMICK ADD B: 1 L: 7 OL: P:, and WM E MCCORMICK ADD B: 1 L: 8 OL: P:. $3,500.00.
On 11/07/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02899 was recorded from David L. Askins, and Jody L. Askins to Nancy Ann Cuellar, and Tomas Cuellar Jr. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-15-411-006; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 1ST ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 8 L: 4 OL: P:. $99,900.00.
On 11/07/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02901 was recorded from Mark E. Handy, Shirley L. Handy, and Angela L. Miller to Shelby R. Lehman for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-14-308-002; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 2 L: OL: P:. $70,000.00.
On 11/07/2022 a MINERAL DEED 2022R02906 was recorded from Todd E. Lewis (Trustee), and Denise A. Newell (Trustee) of the Mary A. Lewis Trust to Todd E. Lewis, Denise A. Newell, and Charles A. Lewis for property located at Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE SW, and SEC: 24 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 11/07/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02907 was recorded from Brian Laird, and Bridgett Laird to Joseph Zalabak for property located at Parcel: 0221-01-08-201-047; Subdivision: LAKESIDE MANOR B: L: 6 OL: P:. $320,000.00.
