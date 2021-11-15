October 29, 2021 – November 5, 2021
On 10/29/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03391 was recorded from Carol A. Monroe to Isom E. Adams Jr. for property located at Subdivision: MOWEAQUA B: 6 L: 5 OL: P:, and MOWEAQUA B: 6 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 10/29/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03392 was recorded from Ronald R. Krawczyk of the Ronald R. and Bernadine Krawczyk Trust to Christopher J. Locacius, and Beata C. Locacius for property located at Parcel: 1208-33-04-402-009; Subdivision: MER-LOR PLACE B: L: 6 OL: P:. $25,000.00.
On 10/29/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03393 was recorded from Joan H. Banning (Trustee)of the Joan H. Banning Trust to Elizabeth Dust for property located at Parcel: 2013-08-05-105-008; SEC: 8 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $170,000.00.
On 11/01/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03401 was recorded from Brian R. Schultz, and Nola J. Schultz to Hayden Cole, and Courtney Cole for property located at Parcel: 2121-32-00-100-006; SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SW, and SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 11/01/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03402 was recorded from Hayden Cole, and Courtney Cole to Brian R. Schultz, and Nola J. Schultz for property located at Parcel: 2121-32-00-300-019; SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $6,500.00.
On 11/01/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03404 was recorded from Darin L. Rock, and Candace J. Rock to Leslie T. Flatt, and Carolyn P. Flatt for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-14-301-006; Subdivision: EAST PLAINS 2ND ADD B: L: 6 OL: P:. $177,500.00.
On 11/01/2021 a DEED OF WARRAMTY 2021R03411 was recorded from Anthony L. Schlanser, and Larry G. Schlanser to Johnny Steven for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-17-307-003; Subdivision: CLEVELAND & ZEIGLER B: 6 L: 8 OL: P:. $12,000.00.
On 11/01/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03412 was recorded from Glenda C. Tolen to Judy West for property located at Parcel: 2311-15-19-404-001, and 2311-15-19-404-002; Subdivision: CORLEYS ADD TOWER HILL B: 3 L: OL: P:. $72,000.00.
On 11/01/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03415 was recorded from Edwin S. Adams, and Janet K. Adams to Michael L. Myers, and Marla L. Myers for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-18-302-008; Subdivision: HERRICK B: 3 L: 2 OL: P:, and HERRICK B: 3 L: 3 OL: P:. $40,000.00.
On 11/01/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03417 was recorded from Teddi G. Barnes to Nicholas J. Caldwell, and Sara E. Caldwell for property located at Parcel: 2013-17-00-200-018; SEC: 17 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE. $149,900.00.
On 11/02/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03420 was recorded from Roy E. Eigsti, and Thelma R. Eigsti to Larry E. Durbin, and Ginger S. Durbin for property located at Parcel: 2013-23-00-400-005; SEC: 23 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SE, and SEC: 23 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $225,000.00.
On 11/02/2021 a TAX DEED 2021R03422 was recorded from Jessica Fox, Shelby County Clerk, James C. Temmen, Paul F. Temmen, Charles H. Heirs Temmen, and Mary Francis Temmen to Shelby County Trustee for property located at Parcel: 1116-29-00-200-005; Subdivision: J A ROUNDY ADD OCONEE B: 6 L: OL: P:.$0.00.
On 11/02/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03425 was recorded from Sharon Gunnigle, and John R. Gunnigle to SBG Farms LLC. for property located at Parcel: 1976-00-00-000-001; SEC: 32 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 11/02/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03429 was recorded from Jane Jukes to Matthew C. Bennett for property located at Parcel: 2409-14-00-300-005; SEC: 14 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE SW, and SEC: 14 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $400,000.00.
On 11/03/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03436 was recorded from Jeffrey Barker, and Teresa Maxwell to Barker Family Partners LLC. for property located at Parcel: 1614-14-00-300-004, 1614-23-00-100-001, 2013-12-00-300-013, 2013-13-00-100-011, 2013-13-00-100-015, 2013-13-00-200-008, 2013-14-00-100-006, 2013-14-00-200-002, 2013-15-00-200-005, 2013-23-00-400-001, 2013-24-00-300-010, 2013-24-00-400-003, 2013-25-00-100-001, and 2013-25-00-200-002; SEC: 12 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW SW, SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NE, SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE NW, SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW NW, SEC: 14 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 14 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NW, SEC: 14 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 15 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 22 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT:, SEC: 23 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 24 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW SW, SEC: 24 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 24 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW NW, SEC: 25 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE NE, and SEC: 25 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW.$0.00.
On 11/03/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03438 was recorded from Linda Louise Chamberlain Kessmann, Bradley Eugene Chamberlain, Dennis Ray Chamberlain, Brenda Ann Chamberlain Brooker NKA Brenda Ann Chamberlain Larson, Ronald Dean Chamberlain, Sandra Marie Chamberlain Huss, and Matthew Todd Chamberlain to Alan J. Anderson, and Sheila J. Anderson for property located at Parcel: 1122-10-00-200-001; SEC: 10 TWP: 9 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE. $617,384.00.
On 11/03/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03440 was recorded from Linda Louise Chamberlain Kessman, Bradley Eugene Chamberlain, Dennis Ray Chamberlain, Brenda Ann Chamberlain Brooker NKA Brenda Ann Chamberlain Larson, Ronald Dean Chamberlain, Sandra Marie Chamberlain Huss, and Matthew Todd Chamberlain to Michael M. Trexler (Trustee) of the Temmen Irrevocable Farm Trust for property located at Parcel: 1122-10-00-200-001; SEC: 10 TWP: 9 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE. $440,563.00.
On 11/03/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03444 was recorded from Linda Louise Kessman, Bradley Eugene Chamberlain, Dennis Ray Chamberlain, Brenda Ann Chamberlain Brooker NKA Brenda Ann Chamberlain Larson, Ronald Dean Chamberlain, Sandra Marie Chamberlain Huss, and Matthew Todd Chamberlain to Brad Damery, and Rita Damery for property located at Parcel: 0723-07-00-300-003; SEC: 7 TWP: 9 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE, and SEC: 7 TWP: 9 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $410,605.00.
On 11/03/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03447 was recorded from Nancy O. Liming, Andrew J. Liming Jr. (Deceased), James Michael Horn, and Andrea Liming to Trena Jones for property located at Parcel: 2205-33-20-411-006; Subdivision: WA BATES ADD FINDLAY B: 3 L: 3 OL: P:, WA BATES ADD FINDLAY B: 3 L: 4 OL: P:, and WA BATES ADD FINDLAY B: 3 L: 5 OL: P:. $104,000.00.
On 11/03/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03447 was recorded from Nancy O. Liming, Andrew J. Liming Jr. (Deceased), James Michael Horn, and Andrea Liming to Trena Jones for property located at Parcel: 2205-33-20-411-006; Subdivision: WA BATES ADD FINDLAY B: 3 L: 3 OL: P:, WA BATES ADD FINDLAY B: 3 L: 4 OL: P:, and WA BATES ADD FINDLAY B: 3 L: 5 OL: P:. $104,000.00.
On 11/03/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03449 was recorded from Henry Hoffman to William Dowis for property located at Parcel: 1302-30-00-100-003; SEC: 30 TWP: 14 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT:. $60,000.00.
On 11/03/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03450 was recorded from Joseph L. Hudson, and Tonda L. Hudson to Willow Branch Properties LLC. for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-17-309-003; Subdivision: AMBROSE GILLILANDS 1ST ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 5 OL: P:, AMBROSE GILLILANDS 1ST ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 6 OL: P:, and AMBROSE GILLILANDS 1ST ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 7 OL: P:. $35,000.00.
On 11/04/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03453 was recorded from Martha Fearday Boarman to Martha Fearday Boarman, and Luke B. Cordes for property located at Subdivision: DANIEL EARP 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 3 L: 1 OL: P:, and DANIEL EARP 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 3 L: 2 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 11/04/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03454 was recorded from Donald L. Brown to Shane Reynolds, and Regina Shafer for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-14-308-003, and 1520-34-14-308-004; Subdivision: STEWARDSON B: 4 L: 3 OL: P:. $35,000.00.
On 11/04/2021 a MINERAL DEED 2021R03457 was recorded from Judy J. Bissey to Odis Petroleum Inc. for property located at SEC: 7 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW SW NE. $0.00.
On 11/04/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03458 was recorded from Richard A. Steele (Trustee) of the Kenneth L. and Betty L. Ekiss Trust to Linda Kay Burge for property located at Parcel: 1001-32-05-111-001; Subdivision: EAST SIDE ADD MOWEAQUA B: L: 1 OL: P:. $122,500.00.
On 11/04/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03461 was recorded from Jeannie Riley, Ricky Riley, Bill Riley, and Rusty Riley to Delbert B. Kingston (Deceased), and the Delbert B. Kingston Estate for property located at Parcel: 1208-33-04-402-008; Subdivision: KINGSTONS B: L: 6 OL: P:. $10,000.00.
On 11/04/2021 a DEED 2021R03463 was recorded from Shelby County as Trustee to Rodney Sarver, and Melinda Sarver for property located at Parcel: 1116-29-00-200-005; Subdivision: J A ROUNDY ADD OCONEE B: 6 L: OL: P:. $0.00.
On 11/04/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03464 was recorded from Tyron S. Sims, and Tiffany N. Sims to Aaron J. Brookens, and Sarah A. Brookens for property located at Parcel: 2311-34-00-100-008; SEC: 34 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $262,000.00.
On 11/05/2021 a CORPORATE DEED 2021R03471 was recorded from Dewitt Savings Bank to Edward J. Elam for property located at Parcel: 1001-30-16-408-003; Subdivision: MOWEAQUA B: 9 L: 13 OL: P:, and MOWEAQUA B: 9 L: 14 OL: P:. $24,000.00.
On 11/05/2021 an EXECUTOR DEED 2021R03472 was recorded from Merinda J. Passmore FKA Merinda J. Wells, and Donald Vaughn (Deceased) to Brian P. Vaughn for property located at Parcel: 0524-05-00-200-006; SEC: 5 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 11/05/2021 a DEED IN TRUST 2021R03473 was recorded from Robert W. Winings to Robert W. Winings (Trustee) of the Robert W. Winings Trust for property located at SEC: 15 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NW. $0.00.
On 11/05/2021 a DEED IN TRUST 2021R03474 was recorded from Robert W. Winings to Robert W. Winings (Trustee) of the Robert W. Winings Trust for property located at Parcel: 2205-18-00-200-001; SEC: 18 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 18 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
On 11/05/2021 a SPECIAL WARRANTY DEED 2021R03480 was recorded from Olympus Farms LLC. to Oberbeck Grain Co. for property located at Parcel: 1404-26-00-300-002; SEC: 26 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW. $888,000.00.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.