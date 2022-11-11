The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham police arrested Timothy J. Beccue, 43. Effingham, on a charge of attempted residential arson.
Effingham County deputies arrested Kenneth R. Lowe, 50, Effingham, on a federal warrant for conspiracy to distribute meth, distribution of meth and possession with intent to deliver.
Effingham County deputies arrested Richard S. Newlin, 43, Watson, on an Effingham County attachment for contempt.
Effingham County deputies arrested Lindsey J.M. Graham, 36, Dieterich, on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on meth and contempt charges.
Effingham County deputies arrested Daniel M. Langham, 21, Effingham, on Coles County warrant on charges of failure to appear on a burglary charge, resisting/obstructing a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Effingham County deputies arrested Dailene J. Griffin, 58, Altamont, on an Effingham County attachment for contempt.
Effingham police arrested Tyler D. Lucas, 22, Effingham, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.