October 28, 2022 – November 4, 2022
On 10/28/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02814 was recorded from Tricia Ann Reifsteck, and David Paul Reifsteck to Tricia Ann Reifsteck for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-10-105-009; Subdivision: HURLBUT & CO 2ND ADD STEWARDSON B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 10/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02817 was recorded from Richard Beck, and Becky Miller to Logan T. West, and Ashley R. West for property located at Parcel: 1906-26-00-300-012; Tract: SEC: 26 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $90,000.00.
On 10/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02821 was recorded from Sara D. Ballinger to Timothy L. Drake Sr. for property located at Parcel: 2013-12-00-300-014; Tract: SEC: 12 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $159,000.00.
On 10/28/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R02823 was recorded from David L. Collins to David L. Collins (Trustee) of the David L. Collins Trust for property located at Parcel: 1614-28-00-100-004, 1614-29-00-400-001, 1614-32-00-200-001, and 1614-32-00-200-003; Tract: SEC: 28 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 28 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW SW, SEC: 29 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE, and SEC: 32 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
On 10/28/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02825 was recorded from Steven Z. Ulrich, and Margaret A. Gilbert Ulrich to the Ulrich Trust for property located at Parcel: 0221-01-06-101-010; Subdivision: WOOLERYS SUB DIV #2 B: L: 10 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 10/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02828 was recorded from Amber N. Atchley to Michael Gage Richards for property located at Parcel: 0524-16-00-100-003; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW. $65,000.00.
On 10/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02830 was recorded from Elenor J. James (Trustee) of the Elenor J. James Trust to Louis D. Jordan, and Jill Jordan for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-12-204-003; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 8TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 3 L: 3 OL: P:, and PRESCOTTS 8TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 3 L: 4 OL: P:. $165,000.00.
On 10/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02832 was recorded from Jory L. Nash to Richard Beck for property located at Parcel: 1906-07-00-400-008, and 1906-07-00-400-009; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $200,000.00.
On 10/31/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02840 was recorded from Heather Wade to John Walls, Terry Lee Ray Walls, and Cherylynn Stout for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-17-310-001; Subdivision: CLEVELAND & ZEIGLER B: L: 10 OL: P:. $35,000.00.
On 10/31/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02842 was recorded from Elizabeth Slater to Thomas Tolliver for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-14-301-001; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 6 L: 5 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 6 L: 6 OL: P:. $36,000.00.
On 11/01/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02847 was recorded from Madison B. Dove to Gabriel Dove for property located at Subdivision: THOMAS LEWIS B: 4 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 11/01/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R02848 was recorded from Melissa Farrell (Executor), and Terry M. Alsip (Deceased) to Melissa Farrell for property located at Parcel: 2013-02-00-100-024; Tract: SEC: 2 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW. $6,625.88.
On 11/01/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R02850 was recorded from Barry D. Brandt (Trustee) of the Barry D. Brandt Living Trust, and Diane L. Brandt of the Diane L. Brandt Living Trust to Dole Farms Limited Partnership, and 5150 Ventures Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-21-403-006; Subdivision: FREDERICKS B: L: 3 OL: P:, and FREDERICKS B: L: 6 OL: P:. $150,000.00.
On 11/01/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02853 was recorded from Justin Stigers, and Jessica Stigers to Benjamin Mitchell, and Tessla Mitchell for property located at Parcel: 2013-13-00-100-024; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 11/02/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02856 was recorded from Dalton Brown, and Lindsey Brown to Cade J. Helton, and Emmalee K. Storm for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-10-103-010; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $135,000.00.
On 11/03/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02865 was recorded from Eric R. Garlick, and Patricia K. Garlick to Dalton Brown, and Lindsay Brown for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-13-302-015; Subdivision: GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: OL: P:. $215,000.00.
On 11/03/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02871 was recorded from Tayler L. Dagen, and Shawna D. Dagen to Randy E. Black, and Rhonda K. Black for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-14-309-001; Subdivision: MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 12 L: 7 OL: P:, and MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 12 L: 8 OL: P:. $39,000.00.
On 11/03/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R2872 was recorded from Randy E. Black, and Rhonda K. Black to Logan E. Lanning for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-14-309-001; Subdivision: MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 12 L: 7 OL: P:, and MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 12 L: 8 OL: P:. $65,000.00.
On 11/03/2022 a TAX DEED 2022R02876 was recorded from Jessica Fox, Shelby County Clerk to Raven Securities Inc. for property located at Parcel: 2311-10-00-400-004; Tract: SEC: 10 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 11/03/2022 a TAX DEED 2022R02877 was recorded from Jessica Fox, Shelby County Clerk to Raven Securities Inc. for property located at Parcel: 2311-10-00-400-005; Tract: SEC: 10 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 11/03/2022 an ADMINISTRATOR DEED 2022R02878 was recorded from Robert Moore (Administrator), and Virgil Joseph Nold (Deceased) to Blake Rohrer for property located at Parcel: 1122-06-00-400-002; Tract: SEC: 6 TWP: 9 RNG: 11 GOVTLOT: SE. $657,280.00.
On 11/03/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02881 was recorded from Michelle L. Clark NKA Michelle L. Tabbert, and Jacob E. Tabbert to Dustin M. Murphy for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-18-307-008; Subdivision: STEWARDSON B: 20 L: 5 OL: P:, and STEWARDSON B: 20 L: 6 OL: P:. $83,000.00.
On 11/03/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02884 was recorded from Norman E. Wallace to Nicholas E. Thornton for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-16-410-004, and 2311-22-16-410-005; Subdivision: A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 10 L: 5 OL: P:, and A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 10 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 11/03/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R02888 was recorded from Carolyn Cerven (Executor), and Robert Lawrence Cerven (Deceased) to Carolyn Cerven for property located at Parcel: 1116-35-00-300-002; Tract: SEC: 35 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE SW. $0.00.
On 11/04/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02892 was recorded from Lance Woods to Jameson Smith for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-17-304-002; Subdivision: MOWEAQUA B: 18 L: 6 OL: P:, and MOWEAQUA B: 18 L: 7 OL: P:. $105,000.00.
On 11/04/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02895 was recorded from Cole A. Garriott, and Meghan K Blakey NKA Meghan K. Garriott to John Wilson, and Gloria Wilson for property located at Parcel: 1302-23-00-300-007; Tract: SEC: 23 TWP: 14 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT:. $185,000.00.
On 11/04/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02897 was recorded from Anna F. Williams to William Hawker for property located at Parcel: 2311-23-05-102-009; Subdivision: WM E MCCORMICK ADD B: 1 L: 7 OL: P:, and WM E MCCORMICK ADD B: 1 L: 8 OL: P:. $3,500.00.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.