The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County deputies arrested Matthew J. Horne, 29, Effingham, Nov. 3 on a Richland County warrant for failure to appear on a DUI/Alcohol charge.
Effingham County deputies arrested Dakota W. Keller, 30, Altamont, Nov. 3 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of sex offender failing to register employment.
Effingham police arrested Isabella R. Gardner, 26, Beecher City, on Nov. 3 on charges of failure to remain at the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle accident, reckless driving, resisting a peace officer, and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
Illinois State Police arrested Juan Pierre Campbell Jr., 30, Effingham, on Nov. 4 on charges of DUI/Alcohol, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, speeding and illegal transportation of alcohol.
