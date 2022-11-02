October 21, 2022 to October 28, 2022
On 10/21/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02756 was recorded from Elaine Ploessi FKA Elaine Glasscock to Travis D. Howard, and Nicole C. Howard for property located at Parcel: 0115-17-00-100-008; Tract: SEC: 17 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $82,500.00.
On 10/21/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02766 was recorded from David E. Geer, and Gretchen M. Geer to Marcus Neil, and Katie Shasteen-Neil for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-07-206-007; Subdivision: OAKLAWN B: 2 L: 18 OL: P:, and OAKLAWN B: 2 L: 19 OL: P:. $213,000/00/
On 10/21/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02768 was recorded from Maleah N. Geer to David Geer, and Gretchen Geer for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-04-401-011; Subdivision: REIMER MOBILE HOME NO 1 B: L: 11 OL: P:. $80,000.00.
On 10/24/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02770 was recorded from Daniel J. Zacha Jr. to Maria L. Soutar for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-19-407-003; Subdivision: STEWARDSON B: 24 L: 2 OL: P:, and STEWARDSON B: 24 L: 3 OL: P:. $7,500.00.
On 10/24/2022 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02772 was recorded from Aaron Hawes, and Devi Hawes to LGH Real Estate Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-15-406-015, 2013-07-19-409-008, and 2013-07-19-410-014; Subdivision: CORYDON WEED B: L: 20 OL: P:, and DANIEL EARP 1ST ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 2 L: 3 OL: P:; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 10/24/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02781 was recorded from Michael Nelson, and Joan Nelson to BRNG III Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1208-04-08-201-004; Subdivision: ASSESSORS SUB B: L: 2 OL: P:, and ASSESSORS SUB B: L: 3 OL: P:. $30,000.00.
On 10/24/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02783 was recorded from Whitney Lawrence-Laine FKA Whitney Hankins Laine, and Clinton Lawrence to Brock Austin, and Crystal Austin for property located at Parcel: 2013-06-17-301-010; Subdivision: BOYS ACRES B: 1 L: 10 OL: P:. $174,500.00.
On 10/24/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02786 was recorded from Stephen Lutz to Ashley Sayers, and Kristine Sayers for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-20-404-033; Subdivision: SHELBYVILLE B: L: 7 OL: P:. $93,500.00.
On 10/25/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02792 was recorded from Roger M. Walk, and Kimberly K. Walk to Ameren Illinois Company DBA Ameren Illinois for property located at Parcel: 0221-25-00-400-004; Tract: SEC: 25 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $161,650.00.
On 10/25/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02797 was recorded from Jeffrey T. Stenger, and Sandra G. Stenger to Jeffrey T. Stenger for property located at Parcel: 1812-05-00-200-017; Tract: SEC: 5 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE SW NE, and SEC: 5 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SE NE. $0.00.
On 10/25/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02801 was recorded from Charles C. Cooper, Barry L. Cooper, and Patricia S. Cooper (Deceased) to Devan Kidwell, and Rachel Kidwell for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-12-201-006; Tract: SEC: 36 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE. $6,850.00.
On 10/26/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02802 was recorded from Annette I. Dunaway (Trustee) of the Annette I. Dunaway Trust, and James K. Dunaway (Trustee) of the James K. Dunaway Trust to Dunaway Inc. for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-18-301-020; Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $8,000.00.
On 10/26/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R02805 was recorded from Olivia A. Younker (Trustee) NKA Olivia A. Barnes (Trustee), John Rice (Trustee), and Judy Rice (Trustee) of the John and Judy Rice Trust to Terra II Llc. for property located at Parcel: 0603-02-00-300-002; Tract: SEC: 2 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $1,025,700.00.
On 10/27/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02809 was recorded from Rhonda K. Tyler to Estate of Paul E. Tyler Sr. for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-14-305-006; Subdivision: EAST PLAINS ADD B: L: 18 OL: P:, and EAST PLAINS ADD B: L: 19 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 10/28/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02814 was recorded from Tricia Ann Reifsteck, and David Paul Reifsteck to Tricia Ann Reifsteck for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-10-105-009; Subdivision: HURLBUT & CO 2ND ADD STEWARDSON B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 10/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R0281 was recorded from Richard Beck, and Becky Miller to Logan T/ West, and Ashley R. West for property located at Parcel: 1906-26-00-300-012; Tract: SEC: 26 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $90,000.00.
On 10/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02821 was recorded from Sara D. Ballinger to Timothy L. Drake Sr. for property located at Parcel: 2013-12-00-300-014; Tract: SEC: 12 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $159,000.00.
On 10/28/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R02823 was recorded from David L. Collins to David L. Collins (Trustee) of the David L. Collins Trust for property located at Parcel: 1614-28-00-100-004, 1614-29-00-400-001, 1614-32-00-200-001, and 1614-32-00-200-003; Tract: SEC: 28 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 28 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW SW, SEC: 29 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE, and SEC: 32 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
On 10/28/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02825 was recorded from Steven Z. Ulrich, and Margaret A. Gilbert Ulrich to the Ulrich Trust for property located at Parcel: 0221-01-06-101-010; Subdivision: WOOLERYS SUB DIV #2 B: L: 10 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 10/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02828 was recorded from Amber N. Atchley to Michael Gage Richards for property located at Parcel: 0524-16-00-100-003; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW. $65,000.00.
On 10/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02830 was recorded from Elenor J. James (Trustee) of the Elenor J. James Trust to Louis E. Jordan, and Jill Jordan for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-12-204-003; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 8TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 3 L: 3 OL: P:, and PRESCOTTS 8TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 3 L: 4 OL: P:. $165,000.00.
On 10/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02832 was recorded from Jory L. Nash to Richard Beck for property located at Parcel: 1906-07-00-400-008, and 1906-07-00-400-009; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $200,000.00.
