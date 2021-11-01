October 22, 2021 – October 29, 2021
On 10/22/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03310 was recorded from Andrew F. Pleasant (Trustee) of the Marilyn Uhrich Farm Trust, and the Marilyn Uhrich Trust to Andrew F. Pleasant, Timothy W. Pleasant, and Daniel L. Pleasant for property located at Parcel: 0221-01-00-100-006, 0221-02-00-200-002, and 0221-02-00-400-003; SEC: 1 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NW, and SEC: 2 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 10/22/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03311 was recorded from Daniel L. Pleasant to Andrew F. Pleasant, and Timothy W. Pleasant for property located at Parcel: 0221-01-00-100-006, 0221-02-00-200-002, and 0221-02-00-400-003; SEC: 1 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NW, and SEC: 2 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE. $235,000.00.
On 10/22/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03318 was recorded from David A. Ogden, and Sherry A. Ogden to Hogo Inc. for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-19-401-010; SEC: 12 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $335,000.00.
On 10/22/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03327 was recorded from Craig Roley to Amber Roley for property located at Subdivision: FINDLAY LUMBER COMPANY B: L: 11 OL: P:, and FINDLAY LUMBER COMPANY B: L: 12 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 10/25/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03333 was recorded from Iris D. Venters to Regina L. Venters for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-18-305-002; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 16 L: 5 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 10/25/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03334 was recorded from Cari Rincker LLC. to 229 E. Main Street Shelbyville LLC. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-20-405-013; Subdivision: SHELBYVILLE B: 3 L: 8 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 10/25/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03335 was recorded from Allicia A. Ballinger to Eric J. Loy, and Brittany L. Loy for property located at Parcel: 0221-20-06-104-001; Subdivision: VILLAGE OF KINGMAN B: 1 L: 4 OL: P:, VILLAGE OF KINGMAN B: 1 L: 5 OL: P:, and VILLAGE OF KINGMAN B: 1 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 10/25/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03340 was recorded from Curt Yoder, and Central Plastic Products LLC. to Jmac5 Properties LLC. for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-14-306-005; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 21 L: 7 OL: P:. $15,500.00.
On 10/25/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03343 was recorded from David Tallman (Trustee) of the Leon A. and O Maxine Gregg Trust to Stan McCormick for property located at Parcel: 2013-27-00-100-005; SEC: 27 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $129,398.00.
On 10/25/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03344 was recorded from David Tallman (Trustee) of the Leon A. and O. Maxine Gregg Trust to Anthony Wayne Hammond for property located at Parcel: 2013-27-00-100-005; SEC: 27 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW SE, SEC: 27 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE NW, and SEC: 27 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $173,880.00.
On 10/26/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03349 was recorded from Doris Supan (Trustee), and Irene Pechman (Trustee) of the Roy F. Schmitt Trust to August G. Supan (Trustee), and Doris J. Supan (Trustee) of the August G., and Doris J. Supan Trust for property located at Parcel: 1614-21-00-300-002, 1614-22-00-100-010, 1614-22-00-200-002, 1614-27-00-300-004, and 1614-27-00-400-006; SEC: 21 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 22 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW NE, SEC: 22 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW NW, SEC: 22 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW SW NE, SEC: 27 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE, and SEC: 27 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 10/26/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03350 was recorded from Doris Supan (Trustee), and Irene Pechman (Trustee) of the Roy F. Schmitt Trust to Kenneth J. Pechman (Trustee), and Irene M. Pechman (Trustee of the Kenneth J. and Irene M. Pechman Trust for property located at Parcel: 1614-21-00-400-004, and 1614-22-00-300-001; SEC: 21 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE SE, SEC: 22 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW SE, and SEC: 22 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 10/26/2021 a CEMETERY DEED 2021R03355 was recorded from Shelbyville Township, and the Jordan Cemetery to Stephanie Shadwell, and Todd Shadwell. $0.00.
On 10/27/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03357 was recorded from Jamie S. Scott Smith AKA Jamie S. Scott to Bradley A. Smith for property located at Subdivision: EARP & TACKETTS ADD B: 4 L: 6 OL: P:, and EARP & TACKETTS ADD B: 4 L: 7 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 10/27/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03358 was recorded from Shelby County Perkinson Farms LLC. to Glen E. Jordan, and Susie K. Jordan for property located at SEC: 14 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 10/27/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03361 was recorded from Lorraine L. White, and Rebecca Ferguson to William H. Calhoun Jr., and Tina M. Calhoun for property located at Parcel: 0417-30-00-300-006; SEC: 30 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $250,000.00.
On 10/27/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03363 was recorded from Nolan Bone, and Abigail J. Bone to Bret N. Bone, and Shiela Ann Bone for property located at Parcel: 2205-33-20-415-002; Subdivision: W A BATES 2ND ADD FINDLAY B: 2 L: 7 OL: P:. $40,000.00.
On 10/27/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03365 was recorded from Judy J. Juenger (Trustee), and Michael A. Juenger (Trustee) of the Juenger Trust to B1 Voyles LLC. for property located at Parcel: 1001-34-00-400-001; SEC: 34 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $200,000.00.
On 10/27/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03366 was recorded from Beverly Ann McQuiggan, Sheila Irene Meador, and Vera Elaine Jordan-Heiser to B1 Voyles LLC. for property located at Parcel: 1001-34-00-400-001; SEC: 34 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $600,000.00.
On 10/27/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03368 was recorded from Perkinson Farms Shelby County LLC. to Kenneth J. Mentzer, and Kathryn R. Mentzer for property located at Parcel: 1906-11-00-400-005, and 1906-14-00-400-001; SEC: 11 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE SE, and SEC: 14 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $1,304,706.00.
On 10/27/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03370 was recorded from Perkins Farms Shelby County LLC. to Eric Scott Griffin, and Rebecca Elaine Griffin for property located at Parcel: 1906-14-00-400-001; SEC: 14 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $57,750.00.
On 10/28/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03373 was recorded from Jackie L. Cutler to Kristyn Blumeyer NKA Kristyn Johnson, and Jeremy Johnson for property located at Subdivision: CITIZENS ADD B: 2 L: ADD OL: P:. $0.00.
On 10/28/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03375 was recorded from Cindy Hovde (Trustee) of the Melvin Duane Gregg Trust to Cindy Hovde, and Darrin A. Gregg for property located at Parcel: 0524-17-00-200-004, and 0524-17-00-200-006; SEC: 17 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NE, and SEC: 17 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE NE. $0.00.
On 10/28/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03377 was recorded from Lyle C. Craig, and Amy Craig to Devan Coss, and Allison Coss for property located at Parcel: 1116-29-07-202-001; Subdivision: J A ROUNDY ADD OCONEE B: 22 L: 13 OL: P:, J A ROUNDY ADD OCONEE B: 22 L: 14 OL: P:, J A ROUNDY ADD OCONEE B: 22 L: 15 OL: P:, J A ROUNDY ADD OCONEE B: 22 L: 16 OL: P:, J A ROUNDY ADD OCONEE B: 22 L: 17 OL: P:, J A ROUNDY ADD OCONEE B: 22 L: 18 OL: P:, J A ROUNDY ADD OCONEE B: 22 L: 19 OL: P:, J A ROUNDY ADD OCONEE B: 22 L: 20 OL: P:, J A ROUNDY ADD OCONEE B: 22 L: 21 OL: P:, J A ROUNDY ADD OCONEE B: 22 L: 22 OL: P:, J A ROUNDY ADD OCONEE B: 22 L: 23 OL: P:, and J A ROUNDY ADD OCONEE B: 22 L: 24 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 10/28/2021 a DEED IN TRUST 2021R03378 was recorded from Sally K. Pease to Timothy D. Pease (Trustee) of the Sally K. Pease Trust for property located at SEC: 13 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW SE, and SEC: 13 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 10/28/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03382 was recorded from Joyce M. Largent, Michelle D. Largent, and Donovan J. Largent to Richard Oakley, and Cindy K. Oakley for property located at Parcel: 1812-35-00-400-006; SEC: 35 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $191,000.00.
On 10/29/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03391 was recorded from Carol A. Monroe to Isom E. Adams Jr. for property located at Subdivision: MOWEAQUA B: 6 L: 5 OL: P:, and MOWEAQUA B: 6 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 10/29/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03392 was recorded from Ronald R. Krawczyk (Trustee) of the Ronald R. and Bernadine Krawczyk Trust to Christopher J. Locacius, and Beta C. Locacius for property located at Parcel: 1208-33-04-402-009; Subdivision: MER-LOR PLACE B: L: 6 OL: P:. $25,000.00.
On 10/29/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03393 was recorded from Joan H. Banning (Trustee) of the Joan H. Banning Trust to Elizabeth Dust for property located at Parcel: 2013-08-05-105-008; SEC: 8 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $170,000.00.
