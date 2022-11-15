At the onset of the Pearl Harbor attack, USS West Virginia occupied berth F-6 outboard of USS Tennessee on “battleship row” along the shore of Ford Island.
The West Virginia received multiple torpedo hits along the port side as well as bomb hits from aircraft overhead. The attack caused massive damage to the ship, but it did not capsize. West Virginia sank, coming to rest upright on the harbor floor.
One-hundred-six crew members of West Virginia died during the attack; 25 sailors from the battleship remain unresolved today.
The sailors who died aboard the West Virginia were initially buried in Halawa Naval Cemetery and Nuuanu Cemetery, both located on the island of Oahu. The burials took place between Dec. 8, 1941 and Nov. 24, 1942.
Thirty-six men were initially buried as known remains.
In 1947, Pearl Harbor casualties were disinterred and removed to the Schofield Barracks Central Identification Laboratory. Identification processing by the laboratory resulted in an additional 43 positive identifications made from among remains initially buried as “unknown.”
Today there are 35 burials of an estimated 38 unknowns in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific which have association to the USS West Virginia. This number is higher than the number of unresolved cases for the ship, making it likely that crew members from other ships in the area died aboard West Virginia.
