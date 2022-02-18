This image from video provided by David Troesser shows a pileup involving about 100 cars, trucks and big rigs during a blinding snowstorm on Interstate 39 north of Bloomington, Ill,. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. There were no reports of injuries in the crashes, which happened as winds gusting up to 40 mph (64 kph) cut visibility during a storm that swept through the Midwest and other parts of the country.