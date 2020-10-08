EFFINGHAM — Members of the Effingham County Board’s health committee were told this week that if the COVID-19 positivity rate in Region 6 climbs much more, additional mitigation measures would be required by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Meanwhile, more than 100 Effingham County students are in quarantine because of the virus.
“I have between 100 and 150 students in quarantine from various school districts,” Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Karen Feldkamp told the committee. “And it’s quite a challenge to keep track of all of those kids and when they can go back to school.”
The IDPH warned in a Sept. 30 press release that Region 6 is being closely monitored and additional mitigation measures could be necessary. That means regardless of Effingham County metrics, Effingham County may be required to mitigate if the overall positivity rate of Region 6 counties reach a positivity rate of 8 percent. It was 6.9 percent as of Oct. 5, excluding the University of Illinois’ massive testing program, which on some days accounts for 20 percent of the state’s testing output. Health officials say the university’s testing program skews the statistics and so is being omitted.
“Basically if the entire region is above 8 percent positivity rate for three consecutive days, then the entire region goes into mitigation,” Effingham County Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman told the committee.
According to IDPH, Region 6 metrics were looking good because Champaign-Urbana kept the positivity rate down. The IDPH said the University of Illinois was giving repeated saliva testing to staff and students. IDPH noted due to the high volume of testing being administered by the university, metrics for the entire Region 6 was a 2 percent seven-day rolling positivity rate average.
When IDPH removed Champaign County metrics from Region 6, the positivity rate jumped to 7.2 percent on Oct. 3.
“We are bumping up close to 8 percent,” Workman said of the region. “So we are at definite risk we will be entering mitigation sometime within the next couple of weeks if the entire region positivity rate keeps trending up.”
The Region 6 counties are Effingham, Fayette, Clay, Coles, Jasper, Shelby, Crawford, Cumberland, Piatt, Richland, De Witt, Douglas, Lawrence, Macon, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois, Moultrie, Vermillion, Champaign and Clark.
According to IDPH guidelines, additional mitigation would include all bars and restaurants would have to close at 11 p.m. and may not reopen until 6 a.m. the following day, all bar patrons would have to be seated at outside tables, no indoor dining at restaurants or bar service and smaller group gatherings to name a few.
“We may get it (mitigation), anyway,” Workman said. “On one hand, it doesn’t quite seem fair, but I can understand it because most of the other counties in the region are bumping up close to 8 percent.”
Excluding Champaign County, Region 6’s 7-day rolling positivity average stood at 6.9 percent as of Oct. 5, according to the IDPH website. Effingham County’s rolling seven-day average was 7 percent as of Oct. 5. Fayette County was also 7 percent; Jasper County was 3 percent; Shelby County, 6.4 percent; and Cumberland County, 1.2 percent.
County Board Health Committee Chairman Doug McCain is concerned about the number of COVID tests that can be administered in one day.
“How many drive-thru tests are you having? 1,000, 500?” McCain asked Feldkamp, Effingham County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator.
“Two-hundred-ninety-four is the most they have done in one day, and that was a decent steady stream,” Feldkamp said.
Feldkamp noted that the IDPH mobile testing unit would be in Effingham on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Effingham County Health Department at 901 W. Virginia Ave. in Effingham, making tests available for anyone in the public who needs one. The mobile unit will be in Clay County on Oct. 22 and back in Effingham on Oct. 23.
“Anyone can go to either place,” Workman said. “If Effingham is having one, someone from Effingham, Fayette, Clay and Jasper can get tested as well.”
“Who pays for that?” McCain asked.
Workman told McCain people are asked to provide their insurance card when going through the mobile IDPH COVID clinic.
“But if someone does not have insurance, they are not turned away from the clinic,” Feldkamp said.
“They test anyone who wants tested,” Workman added. “We don’t turn people away.”
Feldkamp said there are multiple reasons why COVID-19 testing is needed locally right now: Some people need a test in order to have surgery; their work requires a negative COVID-19 test, especially if someone has come in contact with a positive case; if a student has a symptom that is on the symptom list, then they are required to stay out of school for 10 days, have a negative COVID-19 test or a note from a physician indicating the student’s diagnosis is something other than COVID-19.
“We are doing mass vaccination preparations. However, we still don’t know when the vaccine is coming,” Feldkamp said. “We are looking at our vaccination plan to start looking at ways we can make that available to groups the state and federal government say we can make it available to and in what order.”
Feldkamp said when the COVID-19 vaccine does become available they want to have a drive-thru clinic if weather conditions allow.
“Depending on the weather, our first choice is to do a drive-thru clinic making it easier to socially distance individuals and isolate them in their vehicles so it’s safer for our staff,” Feldkamp said. “As the weather gets colder and snow flies, it will be a harder clinic to do. We’ll have to look at that depending upon when the vaccine comes out.”
She said the health department is still getting complaints about large groups gathering and businesses not in compliance with safety guidelines.
“I guess people are starting to say this is normal?” McCain asked.
“Well, I wouldn’t call this normal,” Feldkamp said.
“Are people just getting use to it and that is the downfall?” McCain asked.
“As we get used to it, some people just roll with the punches, it is what it is and this is the way it’s going to be until we get a handle on it and there are some people who are over it and choose not to follow any of the safety guidelines, which makes our work a little more difficult,” Feldkamp said. “In this past week, we have had at least three hospitalized.”
Feldkamp said as of early Wednesday afternoon 12,120 people in Effingham County had been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, 11,157 were negative and 963 tested positive – of those, 716 have recovered.
