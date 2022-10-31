October 14, 2022 October 21, 2022
On 10/14/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R02704 was recorded from Bruce D. Henderson, and Vera C. Henderson to Bruce D. Henderson (Trustee) of the Bruce D. Henderson Trust, and Vera C. Henderson (Trustee) of the Vera C. Henderson Trust for property located at Parcel: 2127-14-07-204-004, 2127-14-07-204-005, 2127-14-07-204-006, and 2127-14-07-204-007; Subdivision: HOFFMANS SUB B: 1 L: 13 OL: P:, HOFFMANS SUB B: 14 L: 8 OL: P:, and TOWN OF SIGEL B: 14 L: 8 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 10/14/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02709 was recorded from Debra Jean Perryman, Brenda Joyce West, David Eugene Johnston, Courtney Elizabeth Theobald, and Haley Brianna Butler to Nancy A. Thomas for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-11-205-005; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 17 L: 10 OL: P:. $138,000.00.
On 10/17/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02711 was recorded from Lori J. Rothrock to Brett Rothrock for property located at Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 17 L: 7 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 10/17/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02712 was recorded from George Brett McCain to George Brett McCain, and Bretta J. Reed for property located at Parcel: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 17 L: 7 OL: P:; Subdivision: LAKE HILLS B: L: 8 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 10/17/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02716 was recorded from Mark D. Leigh to Jennifer M. Gray for property located at Tract: SEC: 29 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 10/17/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02719 was recorded from Bradley Wayne Storm, and Kimberly Dawn Storm to Ryan Storm for property located at Parcel: 0221-05-00-400-001; Tract: 0221-05-00-400-001, SEC: 5 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SE, SEC: 5 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NW, and SEC: 5 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $750,000.00.
On 10/17/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R02724 was recorded from Delbert E. Trimble (Executor), and Carrie Ellen Trimble (Deceased) to Isaac Woodard for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-14-305-003; Subdivision: EAST PLAINS ADD B: L: 2 OL: P:, and EAST PLAINS ADD B: L: 22 OL: P:. $130,000.00.
On 10/18/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R02731 was recorded from Glen E. Jordan (Trustee), Susie K. Jordan (Jordan (Trustee) of the GEI Trust, and SKI Trust to Brice M. Hennings, and Monica T. Hennings for property located at Parcel: 1906-14-00-400-004, 1906-14-00-400-006, and 1906-14-00-400-007; Tract: SEC: 14 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $250,475.00.
On 10/18/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02734 was recorded from Isaac Woodard to Ethan Woodard for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-12-206-008l Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 8TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 3 OL: P:, and PRESCOTTS 8TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 4 OL: P:. $29,000.00.
On 10/18/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02737 was recorded from Cerks Llc. DBA Old No. 1 to Linville Sydney for property located at Parcel: PRESCOTTS 8TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 4 OL: P:; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 22 L: 12 OL: P:. $20,000.00.
On 10/19/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02742 was recorded from Anothy George Moll, and Catherine Elizabeth Moll to Grace Anne Moll for property located at Parcel: 2013-02-00-400-006; Tract: 2013-02-00-400-006. $0.00.
On 10/19/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R02748 was recorded from Stephen A. Lutz (Executor), and David N. Lutz (Deceased) to Sara Williams for property located at Parcel: 2013-02-00-400-006; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW NW NE. $68,000.00.
On 10/21/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02756 was recorded from Elaine Ploessi FKA Elaine Glassrock to Travis D. Howard, and Nicole C. Howard for property located at Parcel: 0115-17-00-100-008; Tract: SEC: 17 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $82,500.00.
On 10/21/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02766 was recorded from David E. Geer, and Gretchen M. Geer to Marcus Neil, and Katie Shasteen-Neil for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-07-206-007; Subdivision: OAKLAWN B: 2 L: 18 OL: P:, and OAKLAWN B: 2 L: 19 OL: P:. $213,000.00.
On 10/21/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022003768 was recorded from Maleah N. Geer to David Geer, and Gretchen Geer for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-04-401-011l Subdivision: REIMER MOBILE HOME NO 1 B: L: 11 OL: P:. $80,000.00.
On 10/07/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02616 was recorded from Jennifer Johnston to Foor Property Management Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-04-401-046; Subdivision: REIMER MOBILE HOME NO 1 B: L: 4 OL: P:, and REIMER MOBILE HOME NO 1 B: L: 6 OL: P:. $24,000.00.
On 10/07/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02623 was recorded from Valerie Siverly to Anna F. Williams for property located at Parcel: 2311-23-05-102-004, and 2311-23-05-102-009; Subdivision: WM E MCCORMICK ADD B: 1 L: 12 OL: P:, WM E MCCORMICK ADD B: 1 L: 7 OL: P:, and WM E MCCORMICK ADD B: 1 L: 8 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 10/07/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02626 was recorded from Brian D. Verdeyen, and Andria Verdeyen to Hannah E. Pemberton for property located at Parcel: 2121-31-00-400-014; Tract: SEC: 31 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NE SE. $55,000.00.
On 10/07/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02630 was recorded from Judith K. Brownback, and John Carruthers POA to Barbara Quinlan for property located at Parcel: 0115-36-11-205-001; Subdivision: LAKE HILLS B: L: 17 OL: P:. $160,000.00.
On 10/07/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R02631 was recorded from Michael A. Warner (Executor), and Nina E. Warner (Deceased) to Dalton Ryan Kemper, and Allison Lynn Kemper for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-16-402-001; Subdivision: MOOMAWS B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:. $170,000.00.
On 10/07/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02634 was recorded from Charlotte E. Ford to Lisa Dagen for property located at Parcel: 1116-10-05-201-005; Subdivision: BEYERS LAKE 7TH ADDITION B: L: 425 OL: P:. $5,000.00.
On 10/07/2022 a CEMETERY 2022R02637 was recorded from City of Shelbyville, and Glenwood Cemetery to James S. Maxwell. $993.00.
On 10/07/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02638 was recorded from Karen K. Creviston to Donald Gene Hall II for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-05-103-011; Subdivision: DW MARKS BLK 26 CRANE & STEVENSON B: L: 7 OL: P:. $72,500.00.
On 10/07/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02641 was recorded from Norma F. Schmidt to Glenda Gail Miller for property located at Parcel: 0524-01-00-400-003, and 0524-12-00-200-001; Tract: SEC: 1 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SE, and SEC: 12 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $279,500.00.
On 10/07/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02642 was recorded from Glenda Gail Miller to Richard D. Miller, and Glenda Gail Miller to Glenda Gail Miller for property located at Parcel: 0524-01-00-400-003, and 0524-12-00-200-001; Tract: SEC: 1 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SE, and SEC: 12 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 10/07/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02644 was recorded from Elizabeth Slater to Michael E. McCloud for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-18-309-001; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 47 L: 6 OL: P:. $54,000.00.
On 10/11/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02651 was recorded from Sheila Reed to Lisa Ard, and Robert Reed for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-11-203-004; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 1 L: 7 OL: P:, and BRUCE VORIS MIDDLES WORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 1 L: 8 OL: P:$0.00.
On 10/11/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02654 was recorded from Dial & Dial Properties Llc. to Steven D. Brookens, and Wendy W. Brookens for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-08-201-001; Subdivision: TOWER HILL B: L: 10 OL: P:, and TOWER HILL B: L: 11 OL: P:. $12,000.00.
On 10/11/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02655 was recorded from Cheryl Ann Wirey to Joseph Howell for property located at Parcel: 2205-27-00-300-010; Tract: SEC: 27 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $77,500.00.
On 10/11/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02656 was recorded from James A. Neeley, and Angela Neeley to Jason Morrell for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-13-303-002; Subdivision: MOWEAQUA B: 9 L: 5 OL: P:, and MOWEAQUA B: 9 L: 6 OL: P:. $28,000.00.
On 10/11/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R02666 was recorded from First Mid Wealth Management (Trustee) of the Trust No #80-0350-30 to Birkeys Farm Store Inc, and Birkeys Farm Store for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-00-300-026; Tract: SEC: 12 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $225,000.00.
On 10/11/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R02667 was recorded from Shelby County State Bank (Trustee) of Trust No 155 to Birkeys Farm Store Inc., and Birkeys Farm Store for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-00-300-032; Tract: SEC: 12 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SW SW. $700,000.00.
On 10/12/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02669 was recorded from John Thomas Olmsted III (Trustee) of the Marjorie Weise Trust to John Thomas Olmsted III for property located at Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 10/12/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R02670 was recorded from Delmar E. Hudson (Trustee), and Betty J. Hudson (Trustee) Delmar and Betty Hudson Trust to Mark R. Cole, and De Ann M Cole for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-15-404-006; Subdivision: JOHN CUTLER ADD B: 2 L: 4 OL: P:, and JOHN CUTLER ADD B: 2 L: 5 OL: P:. $39,500.00.
On 10/12/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02673 was recorded from Thomas M. Fultz, and Brian A. Kidwell to Thomas M. Fultz for property located at Parcel: 2409-14-00-200-006; SEC: 14 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 10/12/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02674 was recorded from Terry Thornhill, and Marilyn M. Thornhill to Mark Amerson, and Marybeth Amerson for property located at Parcel: 1116-35-00-100-007; Tract: SEC: 35 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NW NW. $52,500.00.
On 10/12/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02676 was recorded from Aaron M. Puchbauer, and Brittany L. Puchbauer to Raiben Y. Patel, and Yogendrakumar K. Patel for property located at Parcel: 2013-20-01-101-005; Subdivision: SPRING CREEK ESTATES B: L: 5 OL: P:. $360,000.00.
On 10/12/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02678 was recorded from Sandra K. Miller to Derrick Marcrum for property located at Parcel: 1812-23-16-401-004, 1812-23-16-401-005, 1812-23-16-401-006, and 1812-23-16-401-007; Subdivision: ROGER MILLER #2 B: L: 3 OL: P:, ROGER MILLER #2 B: L: 4 OL: P:, ROGER MILLER #2 B: L: 5 OL: P:, and ROGER MILLER #2 B: L: 6 OL: P:. $139,900.00.
On 10/13/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02688 was recorded from David Eugene Wirey II to DMW Investments Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2205-32-00-100-001; Tract: SEC: 32 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW. $1,056,000.00.
On 10/13/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R02690 was recorded from David Eugene Wirey II to Jack E. Howell (Trustee) of the Jack E. Howell Trust, and Pamela K. Howell (Trustee) of the Pamela K. Howell Trust for property located at Parcel: 2205-27-00-300-009; Tract: SEC: 27 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW. $308,000.00.
On 10/13/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02691 was recorded from David Eugene Wirey II to Joseph A. Howell for property located at Parcel: 2205-27-00-300-009; Tract: SEC: 27 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW. $393,624.00.
On 10/13/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R02697 was recorded from Kenneth M. Tewel Jr. (Trustee), Brenda M. Tewel (Trustee) of the Kenneth and Brenda Tewel Trust, and James D. Tewel to William P. Gass (Trustee) of the William Gass Trust, and Nancy L. Gass (Trustee) of the Nancy Gass Trust for property located at Parcel: 0110-36-00-100-010; Tract: SEC: 36 TWP: 12 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 36 TWP: 12 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NW, and SEC: 36 TWP: 12 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $565,425.00.
On 10/13/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R02698 was recorded from Kenneth M. Tewel Jr. (Trustee), and Brenda M. Tewel (Trustee) of the Kenneth and Brenda Tewel Trust, and James D. Tewel to Michael D. Gass (Trustee) of the Michael Gass Trust for property located at Parcel: 0110-36-00-100-010; Tract: SEC: 36 TWP: 12 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 36 TWP: 12 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NW, and SEC: 36 TWP: 12 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $565,425.00.
