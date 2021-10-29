The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham City Police arrested Jusel T. Muniz, 35, Effingham, Oct. 28 on charges of driving under the influence and parking where prohibited. Muniz was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Anthony S. Tate, 38, Effingham, Oct. 28 on two charges of violation of order of protection. Tate was given a $10,000 recognizance bond and released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Patricia A. Burries, 46, Effingham, Oct. 28 on a Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while license suspended. Burries posted $225 and was released.
