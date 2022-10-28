The Effingham Police Department reported the following citations:
• Zachary D. Tegenkamp, 34, Altamont, was cited Oct. 26 for Criminal Trespass to Real Property.
• Anna A. Kirkpatrick, 34, Redbird, OK, was cited Oct. 26 for Possession with Intent to Deliver more than 15 grams but not more than 100 grams of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Hypodermic Needle/Syringe, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
