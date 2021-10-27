October 15, 2021 – October 22, 2021
On 10/15/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03220 was recorded from James K. Dunaway, and Annette Dunaway to Annette I. Dunaway (Trustee) f the Annette I. Dunaway Trust 2021, and James K. Dunaway 2021 of the James K. Dunaway Trust 2021 for property located at Parcel: 1812-14-00-200-017, and 1812-14-00-200-032; SEC: 14 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE, and SEC: 14 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $0.00.
On 10/15/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03221 was recorded from Annette I. Dunaway to Annette I. Dunaway (Trustee) of the Annette I. Dunaway Trust 2021 for property located at SEC: 23 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE SE, SEC: 23 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SE, SEC: 24 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 24 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SE, SEC: 24 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE NW, SEC: 24 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SW, and SEC: 24 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $0.00.
On 10/15/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03222 was recorded from JKD Farms Inc. to Annette I. Dunaway (Trustee) of the Annette I. Dunaway Trust 2021, and James K. Dunaway (Trustee) of the James K. Dunaway Trust 2021 for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-18-301-020, 0524-04-16-401-019, 0524-10-00-400-011, 0918-15-00-100-001, 0918-15-00-100-003, 1812-11-00-400-006, 1812-12-00-300-002, 1812-12-13-301-014, 1812-12-13-301-015, 1812-12-13-301-017, 1812-12-13-302-016, 1812-12-13-303-005, 1812-12-13-304-001, and 1812-12-13-305-001; Subdivision: GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 26 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 27 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 28 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 29 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 48 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 52 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 53 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 54 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 55 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 56 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 57 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 58 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 59 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 60 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 61 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 62 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 63 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 64 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 65 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 66 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 67 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 83 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 84 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 85 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 86 OL: P:, and GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 87 OL: P:; SEC: 10 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 11 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SE, SEC: 12 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SW, SEC: 15 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW NW, SEC: 15 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SW, SEC: 15 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW NW, SEC: 3 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE, and SEC: 4 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE SE. $0.00.
On 10/15/2021 a CEMETERY DEED 2021R03223 was recorded from the Townships of Okaw and Todd’s Point, and Findlay Cemetery to Stanley Wagner, Linda Wagner, Travis Wagner, Bryan Wagner, Vickie Wagner, and Baylie Wagner. $1,800.00.
On 10/15/2021 a CEMETERY DEED 2021R03224 was recorded from the Townships of Okaw and Todd’s Point, and Findlay Cemetery to Steven Bonnett, and Cynda Bonnett. $1,000.00.
On 10/15/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03228 was recorded from Paul Jon Gatons Sr. to Paul Jon Gatons Jr. for property located at Parcel: 1116-06-00-300-004; SEC: 6 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 10/15/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03229 was recorded from Mike L. Tex (Trustee), and Nick L. Tex (Trustee) of Trust No. 091422 to Paul Jon Gatons Jr. for property located at Parcel: 1116-06-00-300-004; SEC: 6 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 10/15/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03234 was recorded from Toby J. Koonce, and Ashley D. Koonce to Colby M. Bradford for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-11-211-004; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 12 L: 10 OL: P:, and C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 12 L: 9 OL: P:. $168,000.00.
On 10/15/2021 an EXECUTOR DEED 2021R03236 was recorded from Susan Bennett Ford, and Phillip Tabor Bennett (Deceased) to Charlene Maybery Bennett (Trustee) of the Bennett Family Trust for property located at Parcel: 1614-27-00-300-002, and 1614-34-00-200-001; SEC: 27 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW SW, and SEC: 34 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
On 10/18/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03243 was recorded from Workman Real Estate Holdings LLC. to Jonathan W. Mars, and Amanda J. Mars for property located at Parcel: 0221-01-08-201-054; Subdivision: WOOLERYS SUBDIV #1 B: L: 2 OL: P:. $105,000.00.
On 10/18/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03247 was recorded from James M. Crockett, and Sandra L. Crockett to Nathan D. Cook, and Rachel R. Cook for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-07-202-005; Subdivision: NORTHGATE B: 1 L: 12 OL: P:. $125,500.00.
On 10/18/2021 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03250 was recorded from Washington Savings Bank to Brian S. Marler, and Kristine A. Marler for property located at Parcel: 0115-36-14-302-008; Subdivision: NORTHCUTTS B: L: 19 OL: P:, and NORTHCUTTS B: L: 20 OL: P:. $37,500.00.,
On 10/19/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03265 was recorded from Edith Corley Jones (Trustee) of the Edith Corley Jones Trust, Ralph Corley, Matthew S. Corley, Carolyn C. Campbell, Thomas A. Jones, Stephanes Stebbins, and Steve Jones to Corley Heritage Farm LLC. for property located at SEC: 10 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 10 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE NE, SEC: 10 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW NE, SEC: 3 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE SE. SEC: 3 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE SE, and SEC: 3 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $0.00.
On 10/20/2021 a CEMETERY DEED 2021R03276 was recorded from the Townships of Okaw and Todd’s Point, and Wright Cemetery to Lucia Pellinghelli, and Jeffrey Pellinghelli. $300.00.
On 10/20/2021 a CEMETERY DEED 2021R03277 was recorded from the Townships of Okaw and Todd’s Point Cemetery to Art Jay, and Sonya Jay. $600.00.
On 10/20/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03282 was recorded from John M. Elson to Elson Family LLC. for property located at Parcel: 0221-21-00-200-001, 0221-21-00-300-001, and 0221-25-00-400-005; SEC: 21 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 21 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SW, SEC: 21 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NW, SEC: 21 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NE SW, and SEC: 25 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 10/21/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03291 was recorded from Goldie C. Ragan, of the Ronald Richard Ragan Trust, Carol Davis, Alan Ragan, and Denna Beck to Denna Beck, and Danny Beck for property located at SEC: 3 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW SW, and SEC: 4 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 10/21/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03292 was recorded from Christian M. Disque FKA Christian M. Murphy to Christian M. Disque, and Celina D. Davis for property located at Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 3 L: OL: P:. $0.00.
On 10/21/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03293 was recorded from the Village of Tower Hill to Curtis Morrison for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-08-210-003, 2311-22-08-210-004, and 2311-22-08-210-005; Subdivision: RAILROAD ADDITION B: L: 7 OL: P:, RAILROAD ADDITION B: L: 8 OL: P:, and RAILROAD ADDITION B: L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 10/21/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03297 was recorded from Sandra K. Miller to Gary E. Sievers for property located at Parcel: 1812-23-16-402-002; Subdivision: ROGER MILLER #2 B: L: 10 OL: P:. $7,000.00.
On 10/21/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03303 was recorded from Mark L. Nugent, and Debbie J. Nugent to James A. Nugent, and Imelda Nugent for property located at Parcel: 0524-04-20-402-007; Subdivision: COWDEN B: 15 L: 6 OL: P:. $42,000.00.
On 10/22/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03310 was recorded from Andrew F. Pleasant (Trustee) of the Marilyn Uhrich Farm Trust, and the Marilyn Uhrich Trust to Andrew F. Pleasant, Timothy W. Pleasant, and Daniel L. Pleasant for property located at Parcel: 0221-01-00-100-006, 0221-02-00-200-002, and 0221-02-00-400-003; SEC: 1 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NW, and SEC: 2 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 10/22/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03311 was recorded from Daniel L. Pleasant to Andrew F. Pleasant, and Timothy W. Pleasant for property located at Parcel: 0221-01-00-100-006, 0221-02-00-200-002, and 0221-02-00-400-003; SEC: 1 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NW, and SEC: 2 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE. $235,000.00.
On 10/22/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03318 was recorded from David A. Ogden, and Sherry A. Ogden to Hogo Inc. for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-19-401-010; SEC: 12 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $335,000.00.
On 10/22/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03327 was recorded from Craig Roley to Amber Roley for property located at Subdivision: FINDLAY LUMBER COMPANY B: L: 11 OL: P:, and FINDLAY LUMBER COMPANY B: L: 12 OL: P:. $0.00.
