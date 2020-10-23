The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 9:31 a.m. on Oct. 20, at the intersection of W. Fayette and S. Banker, a vehicle driven by Tonya D. Rush, 45, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Melissa L. Broeringmeyer, 36, Effingham. Rush was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle. There were no injuries.
At 12:19 p.m., two miles north of N 3rd and E. Rickelman, a semi driven by Jonathan B. Simic, 29, Lebanon, TN, missed his turn, attempted a U-turn and became stuck in the ditch, causing damage to the shoulder of the road. Simic was ticketed for an improper U-turn. There were no injuries.
A 15-year-old of Mason was cited on Oct. 18 for retail theft.
Lance E. Preiss, 27, Dieterich, was cited on Oc. 21 for disobeying a stop sign.
Reuben L. Mooschekian, 24, Effingham, was cited on Oct. 22 for speeding in school zone.
Eric W. Lewis, 43, Effingham, was cited on Oct. 22 for two counts of domestic battery.
Jason S. Koenig, 41, Effingham, was cited on Oct. 23 for unlawful restraint and domestic battery.
