The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents:
October 18
At 7:02 a.m. west of the intersection of Henrietta and National a vehicle driven by Scott W. Moeller, 47, Effingham, struck a deer. No injuries and no citations.
At 11:46 a.m. south of the intersection of Keller and Heritage a vehicle driven by Jennifer L. McDonald, 29, Olney, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Paul L. McAchran, 69, Stewardson. McDonald sustained injuries but refused treatment at the scene. McDonald was ticketed for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
At 1:41 p.m. at the intersection of Banker and Wabash a vehicle driven by Eric Morales, 40, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Brian L. Colclasure, 47, Effingham. No injuries and no citations.
October 20
At 7:45 a.m. south of the intersection of 4th and Kagay a vehicle driven by Chelsea C. Kalber, 35, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Timothy D. Schuette, 41, Effingham. No injuries and no citations.
At 10:33 a.m. at the intersection of Banker and Clark a vehicle driven by Jamie N. Galloway, 32, Louisville, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Thomas L. Pemberton, 73, Flora. No injuries and no citations.
