The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County Sheriff's Department arrested Stanley L. Slover, 40, Flora, on an Effingham County warrant for criminal trespass to land. Slover was given a notice to appear.
Effingham County Sheriff's Department arrested Joshua R. Shirley, 34, Janesville, Illinois, on an order to be taken to prison.
Effingham police arrested Wesley P. Atkins, 27, Effingham, on Effingham County warrant for burglary. Atkins was in jail at last report.
Effingham police arrested Stacy L. Perry, 25, Newton, on charges of possession of less than five grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Perry was given a notice to appear.
