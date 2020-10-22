The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents:
Oct. 1. At 2 p.m. at 1204 Ave of Mid America an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Deborah Niemerg, Dieterich. No injuries and no citations at this time.
Oct. 19. At 8:08 p.m.. at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen a vehicle driven by Doris A. Winterrowd, 40, Effingham, collided with a vehicle driven by Michelle Hernandez, 25, Effingham. No injuries. Winterrowd was ticketed for Disobeying a Traffic Control Device.
Oct. 17. Justin R. Kollman, 21, Mason. Fleeing/Attempting to Elude Police Officer. Speeding 35 MPH or More Over Speed Limit. Trespassing. No Valid Driver’s License. Disobeying Traffic Control Device.
Oct. 20. At 8:15 P.M. north of the intersection of Banker and Vulcan a vehicle driven by Philip E. Stein, 38, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Kevin C. Deadmond, 33, Effingham. No injuries. Deadmond was ticketed for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Oct. 20. Miranda B. Davis, 26, Effingham, Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Austin A. Parker, 18, Effingham, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine >5 grams but not more than 15 grams. Possession of Methamphetamine >5 grams but not more than 15 grams. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
