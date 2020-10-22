The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Austin A. Parker, 18, Effingham, was arrested by Effingham Police Oct. 21 and charged with possession/delivery of meth, possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, and an Effingham County warrant on a charge of meth delivery of less than 5 grams. He remained jailed at last report.
Justin R. Kollman, 21, Mason, was arrested by Effingham County sheriff’s deputies on Oct. 21 and charged with fleeing/eluding police, criminal tresspass, no valid driver’s license, disobeying a traffic control device and speeding. He raimed in custody at last check.
