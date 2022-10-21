The Effingham County Jail reported these bookings:
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Nathan L. Schaefer, 29, Effingham, Oct. 20 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Schaefer posted $345 and was released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Anthony D. Krueger, 32, Effingham, Oct. 20 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of delivery of more than 5 and less than 15 grams of meth. Krueger was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Jeannie M. Fancher, 49, Effingham, Oct. 20 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession/use of a weapon/firearm by a felon. Fancher was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Shomari R. Lacrosse, 28, Dieterich, Oct. 20 on an Effingham County warrant attachment for contempt of court. Lacrosse posted $250 and was released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Zoe E. Chaney, 21, Dieterich, Oct. 20 on an Effingham County warrant attachment for contempt of court. Chaney posted $250 and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Javier C. Velazquez, 19, Neoga, Oct. 20 on a charge of disorderly conduct. Velazquez was in jail at last check.
• Effingham City Police arrested Christina L. Belisle, 40, Effingham, Oct. 20 on a charge of criminal trespass to real property. Belisle was in jail at last check.
