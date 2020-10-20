Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County Sheriff’s Department booked Terry S. Hays, 39, Mason, Oct. 19, after being sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Hays was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ricky L. Boerckel, 21, Du Quoin, Oct. 19 on a warrant for possession of a stolen firearm. Boerckel was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested Hayden L. Limes, 24, Dieterich, Oct 19. on charges of domestic battery and driving with a suspended license. Limes was in jail at last check.
