The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 9:46 p.m. Sept. 27 at the intersection of 3rd and Rickelman, a vehicle driven by Ramsey resident Tamara N. Baumgardner, 46, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Rochelle resident Kelly S. Hamill, 36.
At 1:09 p.m. Sept 30 at 200 W Section, a vehicle driven by Effingham resident Charles W. Prozzoli, 73, struck and damaged a post owned by Washington Savings Bank.
Jesse L. Kollman, 19, of Effingham, was cited on Sept. 29 for criminal damage to property.
Larry A. Bedwell III, 21, of Teutopolis, was cited on Sept. 30 for aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two counts of failure to register as a sex offender.
Miranda B. Davis, 26, of Effingham, was cited on Oct. 1 for driving with a suspended license.
