The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham city police arrested Larry A. Bedwell, 21, of Teutopolis, Oct. 1 on a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Bedwell was released on a $200,000 recognizance bond.
Effingham city police arrested Jimmie Jack Hickman, 28, of Effingham, Oct. 1 on charges of burglary from a motor vehicle, resisting a peace officer, and aggravated battery to a peace officer. Hickman was in jail at last check.
Effingham city police arrested Jessie L. Kollman, 19, of St. Elmo, Oct. 1 on charges of burglary from a motor vehicle, driving on a suspended license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and driving an unregistered vehicle. Bedwell was in jail at last check.
