October 8, 2021 – October 15, 2021
On 10/08/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03155 was recorded from Nicholas R. Oller, and Brittani Oller to Phillip Meinhart for property located at Parcel: 1614-34-16-409-003; Subdivision: LOUISA VAN RHEEDEN ADD STRASBURG B: 5 L: OL: P:. $89,900.00.
On 10/08/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03158 was recorded from Jay Verai LLC. to JRK Jr. Consulting Inc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-17-305-005; Subdivision: JAMES CUTLER HEIRS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 2 L: 5 OL: P:, and JAMES CUTLER HEIRS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 2 L: 6 OL: P:. #350,000.00.
On 10/08/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03160 was recorded from Fern Louise Heathcock, and Ronald Jeffrey Heathcock to Becky M. May for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-06-106-002; Subdivision: JOHN WM IGO ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 1 L: 3 OL: P:. $120,000.00.
On 10/12/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03169 was recorded from Larry Earl Young, and Carol Mae Young to Jason J. Herrmann, and Kelsey S. Herrmann for property located at Parcel: 0825-11-00-300-003; SEC: 11 TWP: 9 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 10/12/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03175 was recorded from Rebecca A. Ramsey to Elizabeth Hayden for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-17-309-007; Subdivision: AMBROSE GILLILANDS 1ST ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 11 OL: P:, and AMBROSE GILLILANDS 1ST ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 12 OL: P:. $92,000.00.
On 10/13/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03183 was recorded from James R. Gibson, Sharon Kay Gibson, Jeremy Gibson, and James Eric Gibson (Deceased) to Danny Milligan Jr. for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-07-213-006; Subdivision: THOMAS LEWIS B: 13 L: 1 OL: P:, and THOMAS LEWIS B: 13 L: 2 OL: P:. $5,000.00.
On 10/13/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03189 was recorded from Brock Dunaway Rental Properties LLC. to Austin B. Halbrook for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-07-203-004; Subdivision: MAURICE A YORK B: 1 L: 3 OL: P:. $57,000.00.
On 10/14/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03193 was recorded from Briare Hinton, and Abby Barringer to Alisha A. Waugh for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-19-409-013; Subdivision: DANIEL EARP 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 3 L: 10 OL: P:, and DANIEL EARP 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 3 L: 9 OL: P:. $87,500.00.
On 10/14/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03196 was recorded from Richard L. Mathis to Jeff Slifer for property located at Parcel: 0319-01-00-300-007; SEC: 1 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE SW. $200,000.00.
On 10/14/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03198 was recorded from Drew F. Minton to Rebecca A. Ramsey, and Roger Dean Cox for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-17-308-007; Subdivision: MOWEAQUA B: 20 L: 7 OL: P:, and MOWEAQUA B: 20 L: 8 OL: P:. $142,000.00.
On 10/14/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03200 was recorded from Randy L. Mathis to Brandon Slifer for property located at Parcel: 0319-01-00-300-008; SEC: 1 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $200,000.00.
On 10/14/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03202 was recorded from Ellen Ann Duduit, NKA Ellen Ann Middleton Sims to Jacob Cutler, and Mollie Cutler for property located at Parcel: 0417-18-00-400-008; SEC: 18 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW SE. $85,000.00.
On 10/14/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03205 was recorded from Robert L. Sarver, John S. Sarver, Rebecca A. Borah, Ramona A. Richards, and Melissa J. Mathis to Andrew Mathis for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-14-305-004; Subdivision: JOSEPH HALLS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 1 L: 7 OL: P:. $88,000.00.
On 10/14/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03217 was recorded from Troy R. Throneburg, Rebecca M. Throneburg to Brandon Rosamond, and Taylor Rosamond for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-20-401-001; Subdivision: CUTLER & RENSHAW B: 10 L: 12 OL: P:. $220,000.00.
On 10/15/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03220 was recorded from James K. Dunaway, and Annette Dunaway to Annette I Dunaway (Trustee) of the Annette I Dunaway Trust 2021, and James . Dunaway (Trustee) of the James K. Dunaway Trust 2021 for property located at Parcel: 1812-14-00-200-017, and 1812-14-00-200-032; SEC: 14 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE, and SEC: 14 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $0.00.
On 10/15/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03221 was recorded from Annette I. Dunaway to Annette I. Dunaway (Trustee) of the Annette I. Dunaway Trust 2021 for property located at SEC: 23 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE SE, SEC: 23 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SE, SEC: 24 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 24 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SE, SEC: 24 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE NW, SEC: 24 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SW, and SEC: 24 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $0.00.
On 10/15/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03222 was recorded from JKD Farms Inc. to Annette I. Dunaway (Trustee)of the Annette I. Dunaway Trust 2021, and James K. Dunaway (Trustee) of the James K. Dunaway Trust 2021 for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-18-301-020, 0524-04-16-401-019, 0524-10-00-400-011, 0918-15-00-100-001, 0918-15-00-100-003, 1812-11-00-400-006, 1812-12-00-300-002, 1812-12-13-301-014, 1812-12-13-301-015, 1812-12-13-301-017, 1812-12-13-302-016, 1812-12-13-303-005, 1812-12-13-304-001, and 1812-12-13-305-001; Subdivision: GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 26 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 27 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 28 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 29 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 48 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 52 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 53 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 54 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 55 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 56 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 57 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 58 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 59 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 60 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 61 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 62 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 63 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 64 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 65 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 66 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 67 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 83 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 84 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 85 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 86 OL: P:, and GARDEN ACRES 2ND B: L: 87 OL: P:; SEC: 10 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 11 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SE, SEC: 12 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SW, SEC: 15 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW NW, SEC: 15 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SW, SEC: 15 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW NW, SEC: 3 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE, and SEC: 4 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE SE. $0.00.
On 10/15/2021 a CEMETERY DEED 2021R03223 was recorded from The Townships of Okaw and Todd’s Point, and the Windsor Cemetery to Stanley Wagner, Linda Wagner, Travis Wagner, Bryn Wagner, Vickie Wagner, and Baylie Wagner. $1,800.00.
On 10/15/2021 a CEMETERY DEED 2021R03224 was recorded from the Townships of Okaw and Todd’s Point, and the Findlay Cemetery to Steven Bonnett, and Cynda Bonnett. $1,000.00.
On 10/15/2021 a QUIR CLAIM DEED 2021R03228 was recorded from Paul Jon Gatons Sr. to Paul Jon Gatons Jr. for property located at Parcel: 1116-06-00-300-004; SEC: 6 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 10/15/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03229 was recorded from Mike L. Tex (Trustee), and Nick L. Tex (Trustee) of Trust No. 091422 to Pau Jon Gatons Jr. for property located at Parcel: 1116-06-00-300-004; SEC: 6 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 10/15/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03234 was recorded from Toby J. Koonce, and Ashley D. Koonce to Colby M. Bradford for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-11-211-004; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 12 L: 10 OL: P:, and C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 12 L: 9 OL: P:. $168,000.00.
On 10/15/2021 an EXECUTOR DEED 2021R03236 was recorded from Susan Bennett Ford, and Phillip Tabor Bennett (Deceased) to Charlene Maybery Bennett (Trustee) of the Bennett Trust Family for property located at Parcel: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 12 L: 9 OL: P:, and 1614-34-00-200-001; SEC: 27 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW SW, and SEC: 34 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.