The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the intersection of 3rd and the I-57 northbound/I-70 eastbound ramp, a vehicle driven by Craig S. Funneman, 49, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jessica E. Gonzalez, 29, Neoga, causing Gomez’ vehicle to rear-end a vehicle driven by Sheila J. Osborn, 47, Effingham. There were no injuries. Funneman was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
- Stacey N. Weden, 19, Stewardson was cited on Oct. 13 for failure to signal when required.
- Heather M. Lindemann, 45, Effingham, was cited on Oct. 18 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Nashalee N. Teets, 27, Altamont, was cited on Oct. 18 for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and theft.
- At 3:40 p.m. Oct. 13, at 405 S Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Rafal Pyrchla, 34, Effingham, struck a parked vehicle owned by Alwardt’s Gardens, Altamont. There were no injuries and no citations.
- At 3:12 p.m. Oct. 16, at the intersection of Keller and Damron, a vehicle driven by Cathryn J. Schultz, 17, Effingham, turned in front of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Jessy J. Draves, 39, Effingham. There were no injuries and no citations.
- At 10:45 a.m. Oct. 17, at the intersection of Keller and Avenue of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Eileen L. Arsenault, 66, Portland, ME, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Ryan E. Baker, 35, Effingham. There were no injuries and no citations.
- Justin R. Kollman, 21, Watson was cited on Oct. 16 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
- Andrew Z. Procell, 38, Effingham was cited on Oct. 16 for possession of methamphetamine.
- Erin E. Bertiaux, 41, Effingham, was cited on Oct. 16 for driving without a valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Brendan M. Kemme, 23, Effingham was cited on Oct. 18 for retail theft.
