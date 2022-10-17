September 30, 2022 – October 7, 2022
On 09/30/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02567 was recorded from Zachariah W. Bryan, and Kendra L. Bryan to David Brummer for property located at Parcel: 1208-29-00-100-034; Tract: SEC: 29 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW. $30,000.00.
On 09/30/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02573 was recorded from Donita D. McCleary FKA Donita Diana Wise to Donita D. McCleary (Trustee) of the Donita D. McCleary Trust for property located at Parcel: 0603-05-00-200-010, 0603-05-00-400-001, 0603-08-00-200-011, 1001-30-00-200-003, 1001-30-00-400-013, 1906-07-00-200-001, and 1906-11-00-300-004; Subdivision: WM WHITWORTHS ISABELL ESTATE B: L: 10 OL: P:, and WM WHITWORTHS ISABELL ESTATE B: L: 11 OL: P:; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 30 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 5 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 5 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 5 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NE, and SEC: 8 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
On 09/30/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02574 was recorded from Gregory Patterson to Brandi Linville for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-13-302-005; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 20 L: OL: P:. $35,000.00.
On 09/30/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02577 was recorded from John Pogue, David Askins, and Jody L/ Askins to Jimmy Waldemar Hartman Jr. for property located at Parcel: 1208-03-05-101-005; Subdivision: VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 4 L: 1 OL: P:, and VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 4 L: 2 OL: P:. $23,000.00.
On 09/30/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02579 was recorded from William J. Robinson, and Ronda Lynn Robinson to Clinton Lawrence, and Laine W. Lawrence for property located at Parcel: 2013-19-00-200-026; Tract: SEC: 19 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE, and SEC: 20 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW. $330,000.00.
On 09/30/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02581 was recorded from Rachel E. Hugens to Nathan R. Boehm, and Jami C. Boehm for property located at Parcel: 0524-16-00-200-005; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $360,000.00.
On 10/03/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02587 was recorded from Sydney V. Glick to Vesta K. Glick Croy for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-07-206-005; Subdivision: THOMAS LEWIS B: 6 L: 5 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 10/03/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R02588 was recorded from Deserae Allen (Executor), and Tina M. Johnson (Deceased) to Deserae Allen for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-11-201-001; Subdivision: RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 4 L: 1 OL: P:, and RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 4 L: 2 OL: P:. $15,000.00.
On 10/03/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R02589 was recorded from Deserae Allen (Executor), and Tina M. Johnson (Deceased) to Dakotah Collins for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-17-307-005; Subdivision: CLEVELAND & ZEIGLER B: 6 L: 6 OL: P:. $13,000.00.
On 10/03/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02593 was recorded from Nathan Robert Boehm, and Jami Corin Boehm to Charles D. Cox, and Tammy Cox for property located at Parcel: 0518-31-00-400-002; Tract: SEC: 31 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $191,600.00.
On 10/03/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02595 was recorded from Charles D. Cox, and Tammy Cox to Nathan Robert Boehm, and Jami Corin Boehm for property located at Parcel: 0518-31-00-400-003; Tract: SEC: 31 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE SE. $0.00.
On 10/04/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R02599 was recorded from Patricia J. Burge (Trustee) of the Dr. Burge Family Trust, and the DRB Illinois Trust, Marla J. Burge (Trustee) of the DLB Trust, and David L. Burge (Trustee), Jeffrey Homerding, and Kimmy Homerding for property located at Parcel: 1302-19-00-300-002; Tract: SEC: 19 TWP: 14 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 10/04/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02600 was recorded from Richard E. Gregory to Sonny Ross, and Janie Ross for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-13-304-005; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 7 L: 4 OL: P:, WINDSOR B: 7 L: 5 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 7 L: 6 OL: P:. $125,000.00.
On 10/04/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R02601 was recorded from Richard Eugene Schoonover (Executor), and Harold Eugene Schoonover (Deceased) AKA Gene Schoonover (Deceased) to Cole Damery for property located at Parcel: 0603-06-00-200-002; Tract: SEC: 6 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $145,000.00.
On 10/06/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02607 was recorded from Stephen G. Burrell, John W. Burrell, William W. Short, and James W. Short, DBA Furniture Investors to Fox & Austin Concrete Construction Inc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-20-409-005; Subdivision: SHELBYVILLE B: 4 L: 5 OL: P:. $50,000.00.
On 10/06/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02609 was recorded from Brenda E. Warf FKA Brenda E. Baker to Brenda E. Warf, and Dennis S. Warf for property located at Parcel: 2013-19-00-200-018, and 2013-20-00-100-016; Tract: SEC: 19 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE, and SEC: 20 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 10/06/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02612 was recorded from Karen R. Berry-Reardon to Karen R. Berry-Reardon (Trustee) of the Berry-Reardon Trust for property located at Parcel: 2205-34-17-302-012; Subdivision: ATKINSONS ADD FINDLAY B: 1 L: 19 OL: P:, and ATKINSONS ADD FINDLAY B: 1 L: 20 OL: P:. $10.00.
On 10/07/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02616 was recorded from Jennifer Johnston to Foor Property Management Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-04-401-046; Subdivision: REIMER MOBILE HOME NO 1 B: L: 4 OL: P:, and REIMER MOBILE HOME NO 1 B: L: 6 OL: P:. $24,000.00.
On 10/07/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02623 was recorded from Valerie Sivery to Anna F. Williams for property located at Parcel: 2311-23-05-102-004, and 2311-23-05-102-009; Subdivision: WM E MCCORMICK ADD B: 1 L: 12 OL: P:, WM E MCCORMICK ADD B: 1 L: 7 OL: P:, and WM E MCCORMICK ADD B: 1 L: 8 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 10/07/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02626 was recorded from Brian D. Verdeyen, and Andria Verdeyen to Hannah E. Pemberton for property located at Parcel: 2121-31-00-400-014; Tract: SEC: 31 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NE SE. $55,000.00.
On 10/07/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02630 was recorded from Judith K. Brownback to Barbara Quinlan for property located at Parcel: 0115-36-11-205-001; Subdivision: LAKE HILLS B: L: 17 OL: P:. $160,000.00.
On 10/07/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R02631 was recorded from Michael A. Warner (Executor), and Nina E. Warner (Deceased) to Dalton Ryan Kemper, and Allison Lynn Kemper for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-16-402-001; Subdivision: MOOMAWS B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:. $170,000.00.
On 10/07/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02634 was recorded from Charlotte E. Ford to Lisa Dagen for property located at Parcel: 1116-10-05-201-005; Subdivision: BEYERS LAKE 7TH ADDITION B: L: 425 OL: P:. $5,000.00.
On 10/07/2022 a CEMETERY DEED 2022R02637 was recorded from the City of Shelbyville, and Glenwood Cemetery to James S. Maxwell. $993.00.
On 10/07/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02638 was recorded from Karen K. Creviston to Donald Gene Hall II for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-05-103-011; Subdivision: DW MARKS BLK 26 CRANE & STEVENSON B: L: 7 OL: P:. $72,500.00.
On 10/07/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02641 was recorded from Norma F. Schmidt to Glenda Gail Miller for property located at Parcel: 0524-01-00-400-003, and 0524-12-00-200-001; Tract: SEC: 1 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SE, and SEC: 12 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $279,500.00.
On 10/07/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02642 was recorded from Glenda Gail Miller to Richard D. Miller, and Glenda Gail Miller for property located at Parcel: 0524-01-00-400-003, and 0524-12-00-200-001; Tract: SEC: 1 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SE, and SEC: 12 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 20/07/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02644 was recorded from Elizabeth Slater to Michael E. McCloud for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-18-309-001; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 47 L: 6 OL: P:. $54,000.00.
September 23, 2022 – September 30, 2022
On 09/23/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02508 was recorded from Durbin Family Farms Llc. to Durbin Farms Incorporated for property located at Parcel: 2013-26-00-400-007; Tract: SEC: 26 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $0.00.
On 09/23/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02512 was recorded from Stanley E. Pugsley Sr. to Michael Pugsley for property located at Parcel: SEC: 26 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SE; Subdivision: J A ROUNDY ADD OCONEE B: 23 L: 5 OL: P:, J A ROUNDY ADD OCONEE B: 23 L: 6 OL: P:, J A ROUNDY ADD OCONEE B: 23 L: 7 OL: P:, and J A ROUNDY ADD OCONEE B: 23 L: 8 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 09/23/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02518 was recorded from John M. Diss, and Sondra D. Diss to Jacqueline Elizabeth Johnston for property located at Parcel: 1707-15-17-308-006; Subdivision: MIDDLESWORTHS 2ND ADD B: 3 L: 1 OL: P:, and MIDDLESWORTHS 2ND ADD B: 3 L: 2 OL: P:. $79,000.00.
On 09/23/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02520 was recorded from Thaddeus M. Nohren, and Heather J. Nohren to Norma Lape for property located at Parcel: 2013-06-17-301-004; Subdivision: BOYS ACRES B: 1 L: 4 OL: P:. $258,000.00.
On 09/26/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02522 was recorded from Gary D. Townsend to Church of the Nazarene of Shelbyville for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-14-309-003; Subdivision: JOSEPH HALLS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 9 L: 10 OL: P:. $16,500.00.
On 09/26/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R02526 was recorded from Hank Aaron Bauer, and Cynthia Lena Bauer to Hank A. Bauer (Trustee), Cynthia L. Bauer (Trustee) of the Hank and Cynthia Bauer Trust for property located at Parcel: 1614-03-00-100-009; Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 09/27/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02531 was recorded from Kyle Lynn Hudson, and Laura L. Hudson to Endrit Zekuri for property located at Parcel: 2013-17-00-200-021; Tract: SEC: 17 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE. $200,000.00.
On 09/27/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02533 was recorded from Endrit Zekuri to Lake View Family Restaurant Inc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-17-00-200-021; Tract: SEC: 17 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 09/27/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02536 was recorded from Lee A. Miller, and Leslie G. Miller to Ralph E. Parker Jr. for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-17-309-004; Subdivision: AMBROSE GILLILANDS 1ST ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 7 OL: P:, and AMBROSE GILLILANDS 1ST ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 8 OL: P:. $63,000.00.
On 09/27/2022 a CEMETERY DEED 2022R02539 was recorded from City of Shelbyville, and Glenwood Cemetery to Kevin L. Storm. $435.00.
On 09/27/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02540 was recorded from Jennie Binnion, and Marvin Binnion to Jennie Binnion for property located at Subdivision: CITIZENS ADD B: 13 L: 4 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 09/27/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02541 was recorded from Leonard R. Greuel, Rosemary E. Greuel (Deceased), and Mary Jo Orme to David J. Greuel, Mary Josephine Orme, Carol Apke, Michael Greuel, Kathlyn Syfert, Leanne Craig, Maureen Kastl, Thomas Greuel, Rosalee Thoele, Loralee Kelly, Suzanne Kiss, Kevin Greuel, and Robert Greuel for property located at Parcel: 2127-16-00-100-007; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $145,000.00.
On 09/27/2022/a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02543 was recorded from Patrick Carr to Lana Russell for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-11-208-005; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 38 L: OL: P:. $60,000.00.
On 09/28/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02545 was recorded from Wilbur Braughton Post #611 Inc., and the American Legion to the Village of Stewardson; Subdivision: STEWARDSON B: 10 L: 1 OL: P:, STEWARDSON B: 10 L: 2 OL: P:, and STEWARDSON B: 10 L: 3 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 09/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02547 was recorded from David R. Moskos, and Kathy Underwood to Sorava V. Fulton for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-15-405-005; Subdivision: STEWARDSON B: 1 L: 8 OL: P:. $15,000.00.
On 09/29/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02556 was recorded from Beverly A. Beyers, and Ray P. Beyers to Mitchell Beyers for property located at Tract: STEWARDSON B: 1 L: 8 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 09/29/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R02557 was recorded from Virginia L. Hostetler (Trustee) of the Virginia L. Hostetler Trust to Linda Yutmeyer Dupasquier for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-20-401-015; Subdivision: CUTLER & RENSHAW B: 10 L: 11 OL: P:. $105,000.00.
