The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Danielle L. Everett, 37, Effingham, Oct. 15 on an Effingham County original warrant for theft. Everett posted $500 and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Kaci D. Bruce, 35, Bluford, Oct. 16 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic needle. Bruce was given a notice to appear in court and released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Jesse A. Hernandez, 37, Effingham, Oct. 16 on charges of domestic battery, resisting a peace officer, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass to a residence. Hernandez was in jail at last check.
• Effingham City Police arrested Alesia G. Johnson, 56, Effingham, Oct. 16 on a charge of domestic battery. Johnson was in jail at last check.
• Altamont City Police arrested James C. Anderson, 37, Pana, Oct. 16 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, obstructing justice, burglary, resisting/obstructing/disarming a peace officer and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Anderson was in jail at last check.
• Altamont City Police arrested James E. Milligan, 48, Cowden, Oct. 16 on charge of possession of a controlled substance and a Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Milligan was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested William R. Diamond, 50, Effingham, Oct. 16 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, driving while license was suspended and improper lane usage. Diamond was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
• Illinois State Police arrested Tyler H. Szatkowski, 31, Neoga, Oct. 17 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Szatkowki was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested William G. Hess, 56, Effingham, Oct. 17 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage. Hess was given a notice to appear and was released.
