The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 8:42 a.m. Oct. 13 north of the intersection of Banker and Kagay a vehicle driven by Sidney M. Reaves, 64, Effingham, struck a propane truck driven by John R. Armstrong, 54, Effingham.
• At 5:20 p.m. Oct. 13 at the intersection of Maple and Fayette a vehicle driven by Tara P. Wirth, 26, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Andrea L. Mette, 32, Sigel.
• Gino S. Hernandez, 31, Sigel, was cited Oct. 13 for driving while license suspended.
• George N. Burries, 54, Effingham, was cited Oct. 13 for driving while license suspended.
• Tia J. Piotrowski, 25, Effingham, was cited Oct. 14 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
