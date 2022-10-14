The Effingham County Jail reported these bookings:
Illinois State Police arrested Dustin E. Fore, 45, Sardis, Indiana, on Oct. 13 on a Jasper County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of criminal trespass.
Effingham police arrested Mercedes M. Hadnot, 28, Effingham, on Oct. 13 on an Indiana warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Effingham police arrested Rachel M. Quiggle, 40, Edgewood, on a charge of domestic battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.