October 1, 2021 – October 8, 2021
On 10/01/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03074 was recorded from Richard A. Thomas (Trustee) of the Richard A. Thomas Trust to Patty J. Thomas, and Richard A. Thomas for property located at Parcel: 0825-03-00-200-007; SEC: 3 TWP: 9 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 10/01/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03083 was recorded from Donetta Grabb Heishman, and Lavenda L. Denney to Aaron F. Fisher, and Erin J. Fisher for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-00-100-016, 2013-07-00-100-017, and 2013-07-06-101-001; SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW. $250,000.00.
On 10/01/2021 an EXECUTOR DEED 2021R03086 was recorded from Leinon Michael Breedlove, and Cary D. Lockart (Deceased) to Robert B. Boarman for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-11-205-008; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 17 L: 2 OL: P:, and C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 17 L: 3 OL: P:. $120,000.00.
On 10/01/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03088 was recorded from Darrell E. Powers (Deceased), James L. Powers, Richard A. Powers, Cindy E. Powers Johnson, John Dean Powers, Carol D. Powers, Cory Powers, Taylor Powers, Morgan Powers, Timothy Wayne Powers (Deceased), Jessica S. Janes, Bradley W. White, Kayla Carlock, and Bonnie S. Powers White to Morgan N. Powers for property located at Parcel: 2311-01-00-400-007, and 2311-12-00-200-002; SEC: 1 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE SE, and SEC: 12 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $295,687.00.
On 10/01/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03090 was recorded from Kayla Carlock, Cindy E. Powers Johnson, John Dean Powers, Bonnie S. Powers White, Richard A. Powers, Cory Powers, Taylor Powers, Taylor Powers, Morgan Powers, Timothy Wayne Powers (Deceased), James Lee Powers, Jessica S. Janes, and Bradley W. White to James Lee Powers for property located at Parcel: 1707-24-00-400-006, 1707-25-00-200-003, and 1707-25-00-200-011; SEC: 24 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SE, SEC: 25 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE, and SEC: 25 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $854,098.00.
On 10/01/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03092 was recorded from Joshua J. A. Culumber, and Deborah S. Culumber to Joshua J. A. Culumber (Trustee), and Deborah S. Culumber (Trustee) of the JJAC Trust for property located at Parcel: 2311-27-00-100-002, and 2311-33-00-100-001; SEC: 27 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW NW, and SEC: 33 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW NW. $0.00.
On 10/01/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03093 was recorded from Joshua J. A. Culumber, and Deborah S. Culumber to Deborah S. Culumber (Trustee), and Joshua J.A. Culumber (Trustee) of the DSC Trust for property located at Parcel: 2311-33-00-100-001; SEC: 33 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW NW. $0.00.
On 10/01/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03094 was recorded from Pamela E. Werden, and Laura L. Wharton to Harold F. Stites, and Jo Ann Stites for property located at Parcel: SEC: 33 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW NW; Subdivision: RGK 2ND HIGH SCHOOL ADD B: 4 L: 2 OL: P:. $0.00.
O n 10/01/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03095 was recorded from Harold F. Stites, and Jo Ann Stites to Robert M. Olson, and Julie L. Olson for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-06-104-024; Subdivision: RGK 2ND HIGH SCHOOL ADD B: 4 L: 1 OL: P:, and RGK 2ND HIGH SCHOOL ADD B: 4 L: 2 OL: P:. $131,250.00.
On 10/01/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03097 was recorded from Gail Anne Buckles to David E. Prose for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-15-404-003; Subdivision: JOHN CUTLER ADD B: 2 L: 8 OL: P:. $78,600.00.
On 10/04/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03099 was recorded from Cowden Mobile Home Park Inc. to BSH Inc. for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-18-301-023; SEC: 3 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $0.00.
On 10/04/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03101 was recorded from Pro-Shore Products Inc., and Troy A. Livesay to Samantha J. Livesay for property located at Parcel: 0417-30-00-300-003; SEC: 30 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $125,000.00.
On 10/04/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03105 was recorded from Pater J. Gour to Justin Wehrle, and Amber Wehrle for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-18-307-018; Subdivision: HERRICK B: 7 L: 9 OL: P:. $5,000.00.
On 10/04/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03106 was recorded from Shane Trudeau to Nolan Gillett, and Jamie Gillett for property located at Parcel: 0603-08-00-400-009; SEC: 8 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE SE SE. $185,000.00.
On 10/04/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03109 was recorded from Alan Lutz, Cory Lutz, and Curtis Lutz to Damien J. Green for property located at Parcel: 1208-04-08-204-001; Subdivision: ASSESSORS SUB B: 9 L: 7 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 10/04/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03110 was recorded from Bradley Lutz to Alan Lutz, Cory Lutz, and Curtis Lutz for property located at Parcel: 1304-03-00-200-001; SEC: 3 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 10/04/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03111 was recorded from Alan Lutz, Cory Lutz, and Curtis Lutz to Bradley Lutz for property located at Parcel: SEC: 3 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE; SEC: 3 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 10/04/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03112 was recorded from Andrea V. Collins, and Curtis P. Stewardson to Flatland Estates LLC> for property located at Parcel: 1302-26-00-100-001, and 1302-27-00-400-001; SEC: 26 TWP: 14 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 27 TWP: 14 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 10/04/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03113 was recorded from Cynda Sue Bonnett to Troy Uphoff for property located at Parcel: 1404-13-00-100-002; SEC: 13 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $422,000.00.
On 10/05/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03119 was recorded from Ronald E. Boldt (Trustee), and Carolyn S. Boldt (Trustee) of the Ronald E. and Carolyn S. Boldt Trust to Porter Family Real Estate LLC. for Property located at Parcel: 1614-35-13-306-005; Subdivision: STRASBURG B: 7 L: 6 OL: P:, STRASBURG B: 7 L: 7 OL: P:, and STRASBURG B: 7 L: 8 OL: P:. $90,000.00.
On 10/07/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03142 was recorded from Jonathan W. Mars, and Amanda J. Mars FKA Amanda J. Witt to Brian Laird, and Bridgett Laird for property located at Parcel: 0221-01-08-201-047; Subdivision: LAKESIDE MANOR B: L: 6 OL: P:. $248,000.00.
On 10/07/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03146 was recorded from Jade Reid, and Thomas Hammond to Clinton R. Lawrence, and Laine W. Lawrence for property located at Parcel: 1812-24-00-400-023; SEC: 24 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE. $50,000.00.
On 10/08/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02155 was recorded from Nicholas R. Oller, and Brittani Oller to Phillip Meinhart for property located at Parcel: 1614-34-16-409-003; Subdivision: LOUISA VAN RHEEDEN ADD STRASBURG B: 5 L: OL: P:. $89,900.00.
On 10/0/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03158 was recorded from Verai Jay LLC to JRK Jr. Consulting Inc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-17-305-005; Subdivision: JAMES CUTLER HEIRS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 2 L: 5 OL: P:, and JAMES CUTLER HEIRS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 2 L: 6 OL: P:. $350,000.00.
On 10/08/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03160 was recorded from Fern Louise Heathcock, and Ronald Jeffrey Heathcock to Becky M. May for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-06-106-002; Subdivision: JOHN WM IGO ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 1 L: 3 OL: P:. $120,000.00.
September 24, 2021 – October 1, 2021
On 09/24/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02992 was recorded from Sandra Sue Authenreith, Ridge Lesley Tippit, and Paige Tippit to Sandra Sue Authenreith (Trustee)of the Sandra Sue Authenreith Trust for property located at Parcel: 2205-34-17-304-011; Subdivision: L M WRIGHTS 3RD ADD FINDLAY B: 2 L: 1 OL: P:, L M WRIGHTS 3RD ADD FINDLAY B: 2 L: 2 OL: P:, and L M WRIGHTS 3RD ADD FINDLAY B: 2 L: 3 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 09/27/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02996 was recorded from Andrew D. Fitzgerald to Kaylin Jackson for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-11-204-001, and 2311-22-11-204-009; Subdivision: S RYDER SUB BLK 25 TOWER HILL B: L: 18 OL: P: , S RYDER SUB BLK 25 TOWER HILL B: L: 19 OL: P: , S RYDER SUB BLK 25 TOWER HILL B: L: 20 OL: P:, S RYDER SUB BLK 25 TOWER HILL B: L: 21 OL: P: , S RYDER SUB BLK 25 TOWER HILL B: L: 22 OL: P: , S RYDER SUB BLK 25 TOWER HILL B: L: 23 OL: P:, and S RYDER SUB BLK 25 TOWER HILL B: L: 24 OL: P: ; SEC: 22 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: . $6,000.00.
On 09/27/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02998 was recorded from Michael S. Nottingham to Mary Muscott, and Lee Muscott for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-07-206-001 ; Subdivision: THOMAS LEWIS B: 6 L: 4 OL: P: . $4,000.00.
On 09/27/2021 a MINERAL DEED 2021R03000 was recorded from Robert Lewis Jackson to Robert Lewis Jackson (Trustee), Andrea Jackson (Trustee) of the Robert Lewis Jackson Trust for property located at SEC: 22 TWP: 9 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 5 TWP: 9 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 7 TWP: 9 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 09/27/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03003 was recorded from Bank &Trust Company of the Jennifer Trust , and the Gordon Brown Trust to Jennifer A. Barron FKA Jennifer A. Justin for property located at SEC: 7 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SW, and SEC: 7 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 09/27/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03007 was recorded from Kurt D. Smith (Trustee) of the Lawrence E. Smith Trust to Trent D. Uphoff for property located at Parcel: 2205-34-00-100-005, and 2205-34-00-300-002; SEC: 34 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 34 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE SW, SEC: 34 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NE, and SEC: 34 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $1,551,000.00.
On 09/27/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03010 was recorded from Nicholas Quick, and Alicia Quick to Gary Lambes Jr., and Lisa K. Lambes for property located at Parcel: 1208-35-00-300-011; SEC: 35 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW. $193,903.00.
On 09/27/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03013 was recorded from Darrell L. Wirth (Trustee), and Laurie K. Wirth (Trustee) of the Darrell L. and Laurie K. Wirth Trust to Dennis L. Wirth (Trustee) and Kenna G. Wirth (Trustee) of the Dennis L., and Kenna G. Wirth Trust for property located at Parcel: 0221-06-00-100-011; SEC: 10 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NW.$0.00.
On 09/27/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03014 was recorded from Lauren Douglas Coventry (Trustee) of the Emily S. Coventry Trust to Troy A. Uphoff for property located at Parcel: 2205-26-00-300-002, 2205-27-00-400-003, 2205-34-00-200-006, and 2205-34-00-400-003; SEC: 26 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW SW, SEC: 27 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE SE, SEC: 34 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NE, SEC: 34 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 34 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW NE, SEC: 34 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW SE, SEC: 34 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SW SE, and SEC: 34 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW SW SE. $1,751,420.00.
On 09/27/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R03021 was recorded from Dennis Wirth (Trustee), and Darrell Wirth (Trustee) of the Marjorie W. Davis Trust to Dennis L. Wirth (Trustee), and Kenna G. Wirth (Trustee) of the Dennis L. and Kenna G. Wirth Trust for property located at Parcel: 0115-16-00-300-001, 0115-16-00-300-004, and 0115-17-00-400-004; SEC: 16 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 16 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SW, SEC: 16 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW SW, and SEC: 17 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE SE. $1,680,000.00.
On 09/28/2021 a DEED 2021R03029 was recorded from Shelby County Trustee to Zachary Cowden for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-13-302-005; Subdivision: FOWLER & HUDSONS ADD COWDEN B: 2 L: 7 OL: P:.$0.00.
On 09/28/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03030 was recorded from Joy A. Friese to Nathan Stremming, and Paige Stremming for property located at Subdivision: STEWARDSON B: 9 L: 1 OL: P:, and STEWARDSON B: 9 L: 2 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 09/29/2021 a DEED 2021R03031 was recorded from Shelby County Trustee to Harlin Wallace, and Carol Wallace for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-18-303-007; Subdivision: HERRICK B: 2 L: 11 OL: P: and HERRICK B: 2 L: 12 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 09/28/2021 a DEED 2021R03032 was recorded from Shelby County Trustee to Joe Voyles for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-16-410-003; Subdivision: A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 10 L: 7 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 09/28/2021 a DEED 2021R03033 was recorded from Shelby County Trustee to Czubin Industries for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-18-303-008. $0.00.
On 09/28/2021 a DEED 2021R03034 was recorded from Shelby County Trustee to Michael E. Reschke for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-12-206-007; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 8TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 5 OL: P:, and PRESCOTTS 8TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 09/28/2021 a DEED 2021R03035 was recorded from Shelby County Trustee to Amanda Whitney for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-10-112-012; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 3 L: 3 OL: P:, WINDSOR B: 3 L: 4 OL: P:, WINDSOR B: 3 L: 5 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 3 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 09/28/2021 a DEED 2021R03036 was recorded from Shelby County Trustee to Piggy Bank Investment Properties LLC for property located at Parcel: 1116-11-03-101-004; Subdivision: BEYERS LAKE 5TH ADD B: L: 216 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 09/28/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03042 was recorded from First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Central Illinois SB to Lisa A. Powell, and Bernard W. Lester for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-05-109-004; Subdivision: 2013-18-05-109-004. $10,000.00.
On 09/28/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03044 was recorded from Ross D. Forlines, and Kathleen A. Forlines to Hannah R. Karraker for property located at Parcel: 2013-16-02-202-002; Subdivision: FIRST CIRCLE PARK B: 1 L: 2 OL: P:. $62,000.00.
On 09/29/2021 a JUDGE’S DEED 2021R03050 was recorded from Crystal Rumsey to Village of Stewardson for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-18-308-001; Subdivision: STEWARDSON B: 21 L: 1 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 09/29/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03051 was recorded from Jon W. Burrell to James J. Burrell for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-19-401-009; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND BEING ADD TO 1ST ADD B: 6 L: 1 OL: P:. $80,000.00.
On 09/29/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03055 was recorded from Scott B. Cameron, and Monica A. Cameron to Mason Alexander Cameron for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-08-204-003; SEC: 18 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE. $100,000.00.
On 09/29/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03060 was recorded from Norman E. Wallace to Nicholas Thorton for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-16-410-005: Subdivision: A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 10 L: 5 OL: P:. $2,000.00.
On 09/29/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03061 was recorded from Norman E. Wallace to Nicholas E. Thornton for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-16-410-004; Subdivision: A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 10 L: 6 OL: P:. $5,500.00.
On 09/29/2021 a CEMETERY DEED 2021R03063 was recorded from City of Shelbyville and Glenwood Cemetery to Cheri Mirgaux, and Lawrence Mirgaux . $496.50.
On 09/30/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03069 was recorded from Michael D. Voyles, and Sally H. Voyles to Stevan W. Canada, and Theresa M. Canada for property located at Parcel: 2013-06-00-200-021; SEC: 6 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT:. $100,000.00.
On 09/30/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03071 was recorded from Randal P. Rose to Lesa Barber, and Rita Allsop for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-11-202-001; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 2 L: 4 OL: P:, BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 2 L: 5 OL: P:, and BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 2 L: 6 OL: P:. $105,000.00.
On 10/01/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R03081 was recorded from Eleanor A. Newton to Cassidy R. Tucker for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-04-401-021; Subdivision: REIMER MOBILE HOME NO 1 B: L: 21 OL: P:. $125,000,00,
