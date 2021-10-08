The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham police arrested Chad A. Haslett, 40, Effingham, on an Effingham County warrant for failure to report a change in phone number as a registered sex offender and a federal warrant for violation of parole — possession of obscene material. Haslett remained in custody at last check.
Effingham police arrested Darrian J. Foster, 32, Strasburg, on charges of possession of stolen vehicle and a Shelby County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug parphernalia. Foster remained in custody at last check.
