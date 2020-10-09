The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 2:46 p.m., Oct. 1, at the intersection of West Fayette Avenue and South Maple Street a vehicle driving by Dakota W. Binder, 22, Effingham, pulled out in front of a vehicle driven by Kevin S. Martin, 57, Effingham, causing Martin to strike a vehicle driven by Binder, Binder then struck a vehicle driven by Lantz R. Cornett, 28, Effingham. Martin sustained injury and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital. Binder was ticketed for disobeying a traffic control device.
• At 7:18 a.m., Oct. 7, at 1601 Pike Avenue a vehicle driven by Ty D. Miller, 17, Watson, struck a vehicle driven by James R. Barbee, 47, Effingham.
• At 8:15 a.m., Oct. 7, at the intersection of East Fayette Avenue and South Willow Street an unknown vehicle struck and damaged a traffic light owned by the State of Illinois.
• At 8:20 a.m., Oct. 7, at the intersection of Avenue of Mid America and North Keller Drive a vehicle driven by Leonard M. Vallone, 65, Brownsburg, IN, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Allie L. Stell, 19, Beecher City.
• At 11:42 a.m., Oct. 7, 100 feet south of North Front Street and St. Anthony Avenue a vehicle driven by Jeffrey L. McCoy, 48, Effingham, struck a utility pole owned by Ameren.
• At 1:03 p.m., Oct. 7, at the intersection of North Keller Drive and Damron a vehicle driven by Robin L. Brown, 38, Watson, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Gabrielle D. Niebrugge, 24, Effingham, causing Niebrugge to rear-end a vehicle driven by Tara R. Pruemer, 28, Dieterich.
• At 6:14 a.m., Oct. 8, at Avenue of Mid America and North Keller Drive a vehicle driven by Sheryl L. Stamper, 75, Choctaw, OK, struck a vehicle driven by Jared D. Cole 24, Charleston.
• At 1:29 p.m., Oct. 8, at the intersection of South Banker Street and Canadian National Railroad Spur a vehicle driven by Floyd W. Countryman, 77, Montorse, struck a railroad gate owned by Canadian National Railroad.
• Jeffery W. Koester, 41, Effingham, was cited Oct. 4 for failure to register as a sex offender.
• Stephanie L. Mercer, 41, Effingham, was cited Oct. 7 for operating a motor vehicle with no valid registration.
• Raegan M. Wright, 23, Altamont, was cited Oct. 7 for possession of methamphetamine.
• Rueben L. Mooschekian, 24, Effingham, was cited Oct. 8 for operation of an uninsured vehicle.
• Brandon A. Honn, 23, Effingham, was cited Oct. 8 for reckless discharge of a firearm.
• Anthony M. Jamison, 22, Effingham, was cited Oct. 8 for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of methamphetamine.
• Mitchell D. Tuttle, 22 Altamont, was cited Oct. 8 for obstructing justice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.