Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County deputies jailed Lucas McDaniel, 30, Edgewood, Oct. 8 sentenced to 18 months with the Illinois Department of Corrections. McDaniel was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested James R. Griffith, 40, Mattoon, Oct. 8 on a Macon County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of burglary and a charge of retail theft/displayed merchandise over $300. Griffith posted $1,075 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Trinetta K. Verdeyen, 46, Effingham, Oct. 8 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court with an attachment for contempt of court. Verdeyen posted $100 and was released.
