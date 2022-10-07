The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County sheriff's deputies arrested Steven L. Schreier, 53, Beecher City, on Oct. 6 on Effingham County warrants for aggravated DUI and driving while license revoked.
Effingham County sheriff's deputies arrested Brandon E. Piotrowski, 48, Pevely, Missouri, on Oct. 6 on a Fayette County warrant for driving without a license.
Effingham County sheriff's deputies arrested Sherrill A. Bogs, 34, St. Elmo, on Oct. 6 on a Fayette County attachment for contempt.
Effingham County sheriff's deputies arrested JAsmine A. Meyer, 20, Effingham, on Oct. 6, on an Effingham County attachment for contempt.
Effingham County sheriff's deputies arrested Abigail Montgomery, 41, Effingham, on Oct. 6 on a charge of contempt of court.
Effingham County sheriff's deputies arrested Donovan T.J. Godert, 22, Effingham, on Oct. 6 on a charge of contempt of court.
Effingham police arrested Edward L. Stief, 39, Effingham, on Oct. 6 on a charge of domestic battery.
Effingham County sheriff's deputies arrested Myles A. Whitaker, 34, Altamont, on Oct. 6 on a charge of criminal contempt.
Effingham Police arrested Scottie L. Bone, 30, Edgewood, on Oct. 6 on charges of driving while license revoked, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Effingham County sheriff's deputies arrested Clay D. Thomas, 28, Homer, Illinois, on Oct. 6 on a charge of contempt of court.
Effingham County sheriff's deputies arrested Katlynn M. Rhodes, 28, Altamont, on Oct. 6 on a charge of concealing or aiding a fugitive.
Effingham County sheriff's deputies arrested Aaron M. Walk, 27, Flora, on Oct. 6 on charges of violating an order of protection and criminal damage to property.
Illinois State Police arrested Zachary A. Cockerham, 30, Nineveh, Indiana, on Oct. 6 on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Effingham Police arrested Daniel M. Langham, 21, Effingham, on Oct. 7 on a charge of violating an order of protection.
