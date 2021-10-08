On Oct. 6 at 10:56 a.m. at 1307 N. Keller a vehicle driven by Richard A. Jones, 82, Indianapolis, IN, attempted to pull along the right side of a semi, driven by Rolando Delapena, 52, Hidalgo, TX, as the semi was making a right-hand turn. The semi subsequently struck Jones’ vehicle. No injuries and no citations.
At 1:31 p.m. at 1605 Hillside an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Gustave Anderson IV, Effingham. No injuries and no citations at this time.
