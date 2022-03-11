A driver was taken to St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital on Thursday following a crash in Jackson Township, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Lillian J. Gabel, 16, Watson, was southbound on 1200th Avenue about 300 feet east of 1175th Street, neogotiating a curven to enter the tunnel beneath northbound Interstate-57 at about 4:20 p.m.
Gabel’s 2007 Chrysler left the road, struck an embankment and overturned, coming to rest on its top in the road. Gabel was wearing a seatbelt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.