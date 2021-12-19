A 2016 Ford Escape was southbound on Interstate-57 at Milepost 168 in Effingham County at about 10:50 a.m. on Saturday when the driver, Mark Cole, 63, Champaign, lost control and left the roadway to the right. The car struck several trees. Mark Cole refused medical attention. A passenger, Joan M. Cole, 56, was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Trending Video